Beef with Root Vegetables

Directions

1. Arrange onion, potatoes, carrots, and turnips in bottom of slow cooker.

2. Season beef with salt and black pepper.

3. Rub flour on the beef.

4. Place the beef on top of the vegetables.

5. In a medium bowl, combine the tomato sauce, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, and mustard powder, stirring well.

6. Pour the mixture over the beef.

7. Cover, and cook on low for 12 hours or on high for 8 hours.