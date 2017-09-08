Ah, the classic beef stew: flavorful, hearty, and filling. Our version keeps that iconic flavor without piling on the fat and sodium.
Beef with Root Vegetables Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 2-inch chunks
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
- 2 medium turnips, peeled and chopped
- 3-lb bottom round roast, trimmed
- 1 salt
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 15-oz can no-salt-added tomato sauce
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp mustard powder sprigs, roughly chopped
Directions
1. Arrange onion, potatoes, carrots, and turnips in bottom of slow cooker.
2. Season beef with salt and black pepper.
3. Rub flour on the beef.
4. Place the beef on top of the vegetables.
5. In a medium bowl, combine the tomato sauce, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, and mustard powder, stirring well.
6. Pour the mixture over the beef.
7. Cover, and cook on low for 12 hours or on high for 8 hours.