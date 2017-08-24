Healthy Recipes
Bison Sirloin with Chimichurri
Try this tender cut that packs as much flavor and muscle-making protein as beef.
Taken from between the ribs and the hip, bison sirloin is a very tender cut, but packs as much flavor and muscle-making protein as beef. In fact, slap a steak on the grill from this range-fed beast, and you’ll score higher levels of healthy omega-3 fats than what comes out of feedlot beef. And chimichurri is a lively Argentina herb sauce that’s a perfect sidekick to this hunk of game. The same recipe can be made with other cuts of bison or even game meats like venison and elk.
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 20 min.
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling
- 2 bison sirloin steaks (6 to 8 oz each)
- ¼ tsp salt, plus more for seasoning
- ¼ tsp black pepper, plus more for seasoning
- ½ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ¼ tsp red chili flakes
- 2 tbsp red-wine vinegar
Chef's tip: Because bison is such a dense protein, it’s best cooked to no more than medium-rare (120°–140°) or you risk turning your pricey steak into shoe leather. In general, bison steaks require about ⅓ less cooking time than fattier types of beef steaks.