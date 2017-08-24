Taken from between the ribs and the hip, bison sirloin is a very tender cut, but packs as much flavor and muscle-making protein as beef. In fact, slap a steak on the grill from this range-fed beast, and you’ll score higher levels of healthy omega-3 fats than what comes out of feedlot beef. And chimichurri is a lively Argentina herb sauce that’s a perfect sidekick to this hunk of game. The same recipe can be made with other cuts of bison or even game meats like venison and elk.

Bison Sirloin with Chimichurri Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 20 min. You'll need 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling

2 bison sirloin steaks (6 to 8 oz each)

¼ tsp salt, plus more for seasoning

¼ tsp black pepper, plus more for seasoning

½ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ tsp red chili flakes

2 tbsp red-wine vinegar

Chef's tip: Because bison is such a dense protein, it’s best cooked to no more than medium-rare (120°–140°) or you risk turning your pricey steak into shoe leather. In general, bison steaks require about ⅓ less cooking time than fattier types of beef steaks.