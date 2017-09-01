Chocolate Blueberry Booster: Smoothie for Athletes

Best for: Refueling post workout. This chocolately treat helps muscles rebuild and recover.

Chocolate Blueberry Booster Servings: 1

You'll need 1 cup almond milk

2/3 cup blueberries

1 scoop AllMax isoflex,Chocolate (or your fave chocolate whey)

1 tbsp cacao powder

2 tsp Navitas Naturals Maqui powder

1/2 frozen banana

3-4 ice cubes

The Scoop: Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that curb post-exercise free-radical damage. AllMax isoflex Whey delivers crucial aminos to your muscles in a hurry. Add in dark cacao, which has 300-plus cell-fortifying phytochemicals, plus a dash of maqui berry (with one of the highest antioxidant concentrations of any food) and you have a supersmoothie that’ll practically give you superpowers.