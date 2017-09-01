Healthy Recipes
Chocolate Blueberry Booster: Smoothie for Athletes
Hit your fitness goals with the help of this antioxidant-rich beverage.
Best for: Refueling post workout. This chocolately treat helps muscles rebuild and recover.
Chocolate Blueberry Booster Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1 cup almond milk
- 2/3 cup blueberries
- 1 scoop AllMax isoflex,Chocolate (or your fave chocolate whey)
- 1 tbsp cacao powder
- 2 tsp Navitas Naturals Maqui powder
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 3-4 ice cubes
The Scoop: Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that curb post-exercise free-radical damage. AllMax isoflex Whey delivers crucial aminos to your muscles in a hurry. Add in dark cacao, which has 300-plus cell-fortifying phytochemicals, plus a dash of maqui berry (with one of the highest antioxidant concentrations of any food) and you have a supersmoothie that’ll practically give you superpowers.
Directions
1. Add ingredients to blender, and blend until smooth.