Healthy Recipes

Chocolate Blueberry Booster: Smoothie for Athletes

Hit your fitness goals with the help of this antioxidant-rich beverage.

by
Chocolate Blueberry Booster: Smoothie for Athletes
Lisa Shin
Calories 270
Protein 24g
Fat 4g
Carbs 36g
Fiber 8g
Lisa Shin

Best for: Refueling post workout. This chocolately treat helps muscles rebuild and recover. 

Chocolate Blueberry Booster Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 2/3 cup blueberries
  • 1 scoop AllMax isoflex,Chocolate (or your fave chocolate whey)
  • 1 tbsp cacao powder
  • 2 tsp Navitas Naturals Maqui powder
  • 1/2 frozen banana
  • 3-4 ice cubes

The Scoop: Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that curb post-exercise free-radical damage. AllMax isoflex Whey delivers crucial aminos to your muscles in a hurry. Add in dark cacao, which has 300-plus cell-fortifying phytochemicals, plus a dash of maqui berry (with one of the highest antioxidant concentrations of any food) and you have a supersmoothie that’ll practically give you superpowers. 

 

Directions 
1. Add ingredients to blender, and blend until smooth.
Topics:
Comments