Healthy Recipes
Fast Feast: Winter Grill Chicken Mexicana
Weather the elements and fire up your grill for this south of the border chicken dish.
Taste the Rainbow
Chicken Mexicana Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 6 oz skinless chicken breasts
- 1tbsp extra- virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 2 pinches sea salt and black pepper
- For Mexicana Mixture
- 2 tbsp red onion, chopped
- 1/4 cup corn kernels, drained
- 1/4 cup black beans, drained
- 1/4 cup yellow peppers, chopped
- 1/4 cup green peppers, chopped
- 1/4 cup red peppers, chopped
- 2 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 juice from limes
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 pinches sea salt and black pepper
These colorful ingredients contain lutein (eye health) lycopene (heart health) and flavonoids (anti-inflammatory).
About the Chef
IFBB Pro League bodybuilder Carlo Filippone is the CEO of Elite Lifestyle Cuisine. elitelifestylecuisine.com.
Directions
1. Heat grill to medium-high.
2. Pour olive oil on chicken. Mix cumin, salt, and pepper, then rub on chicken. Cook on each side for 4–5 minutes, or until cooked through.
3. Put the remaining two pieces of foil over the ingredients and tenderloins, and fold all the edges tightly to seal the ingredients in the foil wrap.
4. In a mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients.
5. Remove from the foil and place the venison on a dish and top with root vegetables.
6. Place chicken on a plate and top with Mexicana mixture.
Comments