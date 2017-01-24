Fast Feast: Winter Grill Chicken Mexicana

Directions

1. Heat grill to medium-high.

2. Pour olive oil on chicken. Mix cumin, salt, and pepper, then rub on chicken. Cook on each side for 4–5 minutes, or until cooked through.

3. Put the remaining two pieces of foil over the ingredients and tenderloins, and fold all the edges tightly to seal the ingredients in the foil wrap.

4. In a mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients.

5. Remove from the foil and place the venison on a dish and top with root vegetables.

6. Place chicken on a plate and top with Mexicana mixture.