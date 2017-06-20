This Grilled Halloumi Peach Lentil Salad Is Perfect for Summer

Directions

1. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high.

2. Upend halloumi onto one of its long sides, and slice lengthwise into 2 big slabs. Cut each slab along its width so you have 4 square pieces of cheese. Brush both sides with oil. Brush cut sides of peach and both sides of bell pepper with oil.

3. Place halloumi, peach halves (cut-side down), and bell pepper on a greased grill. Heat halloumi until grill marks appear on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Heat peach halves until grill marks appear on cut sides, about 2 minutes. Heat bell pepper until darkened in spots on both sides and tender, about 2 minutes per side. Cut peach halves and bell pepper into slices.

4. Divide salad greens, lentils, mint, walnuts, and capers (if using) among plates. Add halloumi and peach and bell pepper slices. Whisk together 2 tbsp oil, lemon juice, honey, garlic, and black pepper. Drizzle dressing on salad.