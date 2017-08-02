Juicy Turkey Burgers with Havarti, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Onion

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine all of the burger ingredients. Divide into 4 burgers, and shape into patties bout 1/2" thick.

2. Heat up your grill to medium-high. Spray the grill with cooking spray or brush with avocado oil.

3. Put the avocado oil, onions, and mushrooms in an aluminum foil packet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put the packet on the grill for about 8 minutes or until onions are translucent.

4. Cook burgers about 4-5 minutes per side. Top with a slice of cheese in the last couple of minutes to melt.

5. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings. Enjoy.