Healthy Recipes
Juicy Turkey Burgers with Havarti, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Onion
A nutritious, flavorful turkey burger with complex additions.
The glory of a properly prepared turkey burger is that you can enjoy all the flavor of your classic, juicy burger while still prioritizing nutrition. This recipe is no exception. Mushroom and rich havarti cheese ensure that you will not sacrifice tastiness when lightening up your burger.
Juicy Turkey Burgers with Havarti, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Onion Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- Burgers
- 1 lb ground turkey
- ½ cup toasted whole grain bread, crushed into breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup shallots, minced
- 1 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 egg, beaten.
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp dried basil
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- Fixings
- 1 Tbsp avocado oil
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 whole grain buns
- 4 slices havarti cheese
- 1/2 cup sauerkraut
- 1 cup romaine lettuce, shredded
- 1 tomato, sliced
- Spicy mustard or mayo
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine all of the burger ingredients. Divide into 4 burgers, and shape into patties bout 1/2" thick.
2. Heat up your grill to medium-high. Spray the grill with cooking spray or brush with avocado oil.
3. Put the avocado oil, onions, and mushrooms in an aluminum foil packet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Put the packet on the grill for about 8 minutes or until onions are translucent.
4. Cook burgers about 4-5 minutes per side. Top with a slice of cheese in the last couple of minutes to melt.
5. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings. Enjoy.