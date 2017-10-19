No-bake Almond Joy Protein Bars

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, add protein powder, coconut flour, almond milk, shredded coconut, cocoa powder, and stevia if using.

2. Mix well with your hands, and form 4 bars. The mixture should not be crumbly, and should hold together well. If it's too crumbly, add a small amount of almond milk until the right consistency is reached, and you can form a solid bar.

3. Add 3 almonds on top of each bar, place on a baking sheet, and put in the freezer.

4. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate either in a bain-marie or microwave. Once the chocolate is melted, remove from heat.

5. Remove the bars from the freezer, and drizzle the chocolate evenly on top of the 4 bars. Sprinkle each bar with a bit more coconut, and place back into the freezer until firm, about 30 minutes.

6. Remove from freezer, and wrap each one in cellophane or store in an airtight container. Keep refrigerated.