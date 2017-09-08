Healthy Recipes
Protein Cottage Cheesecake
Get your protein fix with this better-for-you cheesecake.
Subbing in cottage cheese for full-fat cream cheese in this cheesecake recipe serves as an efficient way to pack in protein without all of the calories. For just under 90 calories per slice, you’ll get a whopping 10g of protein per slice.
Protein Cottage Cheesecake Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 30-40 min.
You'll need
- 1 cup 2% cottage cheese
- ¼ cup vanilla protein
- ¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp coconut flour
- ½ tbsp lemon zest
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
Directions
1. Add all the ingredients to a blender or food processor; blend until smooth. It should be solid yet slightly jiggly in the center.
2. Bake in a small, lightly greased, round cake pan or pie pan at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes.