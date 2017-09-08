Healthy Recipes

Protein Cottage Cheesecake

Get your protein fix with this better-for-you cheesecake.

Jasmin Awad / EyeEm / Getty

Subbing in cottage cheese for full-fat cream cheese in this cheesecake recipe serves as an efficient way to pack in protein without all of the calories. For just under 90 calories per slice, you’ll get a whopping 10g of protein per slice.

Protein Cottage Cheesecake Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 30-40 min.
You'll need
  • 1 cup 2% cottage cheese
  • ¼ cup vanilla protein
  • ¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 1 tbsp coconut flour
  • ½ tbsp lemon zest
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract

Directions 
1. Add all the ingredients to a blender or food processor; blend until smooth. It should be solid yet slightly jiggly in the center.
2. Bake in a small, lightly greased, round cake pan or pie pan at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes.
