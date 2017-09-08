Subbing in cottage cheese for full-fat cream cheese in this cheesecake recipe serves as an efficient way to pack in protein without all of the calories. For just under 90 calories per slice, you’ll get a whopping 10g of protein per slice.

Protein Cottage Cheesecake Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 30-40 min. You'll need 1 cup 2% cottage cheese

¼ cup vanilla protein

¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 egg

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp coconut flour

½ tbsp lemon zest

½ tsp vanilla extract

Check out more healthy desserts here.