Healthy Recipes
Roasted Butternut Squash and Cranberry Salad
Try this nutrient-heavy salad. Your eyes will thank you.
This recipe is a winning combo. A single serving of squash alone can contain more than 400% of your daily requirement for vitamin A; this is due to the massive amounts of beta-carotene found in squash. Vitamin A can help protect your corneas. And cranberries have been seen to protect the eyes from disorders like cataracts and macular degeneration.
Roasted Butternut Squash and Cranberry Salad Servings: 4-6
You'll need
- 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1/2-inch chunks (about 2 cups)
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp agave nectar
- 1¼ tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 5-ounce bag baby greens
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup pecan halves, lightly chopped
- ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese
- 3 tbsp white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp whole grain Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp freshly snipped chives
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°. In a mixing bowl, toss the butternut squash with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the agave nectar, and 1 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake until tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes, tossing after 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.
2. Assemble the baby greens, cranberries, pecans, and goat cheese in a salad bowl. Top with the butternut squash. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining olive oil, vinegar, mustard, chives, ¼ teaspoon salt, and extra pepper into a vinaigrette, and toss with the salad. Serve immediately.