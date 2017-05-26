Strengthen Your Immune System With a Summer Ready Lemon Dijon Marinade

Mustard is more than just an optional hot dog addition. The mustard plant is a cousin to broccoli and kale, and contains some of the same compounds that may help prevent cancer.

Lemon Dijon Marinade You'll need 1 lemon, juice and zest

1 tbsp grainy mustard

2 cloves garlic, grated

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

Parsley isn’t just plate filler, either. It’s an excellent source of antioxidants like vitamins A and C, as well as flavonoids, which help strengthen your immune system. Parsley can also help promote better digestion to help you get the most out of all the food you’re putting back.

Try it on chicken breasts, white fish or pork tenderloin.