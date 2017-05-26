Healthy Recipes
Strengthen Your Immune System With a Summer Ready Lemon Dijon Marinade
Use the health benefits of both mustard and parsley to add a new flavor to your chicken and fish.
Mustard is more than just an optional hot dog addition. The mustard plant is a cousin to broccoli and kale, and contains some of the same compounds that may help prevent cancer.
Lemon Dijon Marinade
You'll need
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- 1 tbsp grainy mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
Parsley isn’t just plate filler, either. It’s an excellent source of antioxidants like vitamins A and C, as well as flavonoids, which help strengthen your immune system. Parsley can also help promote better digestion to help you get the most out of all the food you’re putting back.
Try it on chicken breasts, white fish or pork tenderloin.
Directions
1. Mix the ingredients in a small bowl. Spread over your meat or fish up to 12 hours in advance or right before grilling.