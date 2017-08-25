Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget’s Total-Body Workout

Professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget’s career with the Los Angeles Galaxy started off on the, ahem, right foot. In 2015, his first season with the Galaxy, Lletget scored five goals in his first seven Major League Soccer starts.

This high-level of performance is clearly not an accident, and requires a pretty hefty amount of upkeep. Obviously, soccer players need an outstanding amount of cardio training to combat requirements of the game, but strength also has to be built to hold your own on the field. Here is Lletget's workout that keeps him dominant on the pitch.