Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget’s Total-Body Workout

Learn how this high-level athlete keeps his body in the best condition for peak performance.

by
Sebastian Lletget
Shaun Clark / Getty
Shaun Clark / Getty
Exercises 10
Equipment Yes

Professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget’s career with the Los Angeles Galaxy started off on the, ahem, right foot. In 2015, his first season with the Galaxy, Lletget scored five goals in his first seven Major League Soccer starts.

This high-level of performance is clearly not an accident, and requires a pretty hefty amount of upkeep. Obviously, soccer players need an outstanding amount of cardio training to combat requirements of the game, but strength also has to be built to hold your own on the field. Here is Lletget's workout that keeps him dominant on the pitch. 

Primary Block

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Bulgarian Split Squat You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bulgarian Split Squat thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Stepover You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Stepover thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Bent-Over Row You'll need: Barbell How to
Man Performing Barbell Bentover Row thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest
Perform with a dumbbell if possible.

Exercise 4

Swiss Ball Stir the Pot You'll need: Swiss Ball How to
Swiss Ball Stir the Pot thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Rotational Block

Exercise 1

Lateral Bound How to
Lateral Bound thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest
Add a rotational medicine ball if possible.

Exercise 2

Brettzel Stretch How to
Brettzel Stretch thumbnail
2 sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Cable Core Press You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, D-Handle Attachment How to
Cable Core Press thumbnail
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Auxiliary Block

Exercise 1

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Side Lunge and Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Side Lunge and Press thumbnail
3 sets
6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments