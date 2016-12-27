Workout Routines

Rate My Workout: Sleeve-Stretching Arms

Frank M., from Orlando, FL, sent us his arm workout, which hasn’t helped stretch his shirtsleeves. Our revamped routine will get him to graduate to an XL.

by
Rate My Workout: Sleeve-Stretching Arms
Duration 40 min
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

OUR ADVICE

Change the order of your exercises. Start with higher-rep sets to warm up your joints before doing heavier curls and presses; and instead of grouping bi’s and tri’s exercises together alternate them. This increases the time under tension, damages more muscle fibers (the key to growth), and improves blood flow to deliver nutrients to muscles better. Lastly, a close-grip bench is more joint friendly than a skull crusher and works all three triceps heads.

SEE ALSO: The Ultimate Arms Workout

Frank's Old Workout M&F Rating: B+

Exercise 1

Barbell Curl How to
sg-bicep-curl thumbnail
6 sets
4-6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Hammer Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Concentration Curl
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Skull Crusher
exercise image placeholder
6 sets
4-6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Triceps Pushdown
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Dumbbell Kickback You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Kickback thumbnail
8 sets
8 each side reps
-- rest

Frank's New Workout

Exercise 1

Hammer Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Triceps Pushdown
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Barbell Curl How to
sg-bicep-curl thumbnail
5 sets
4-6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Close-Grip Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
4-6 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Standing Cable Curl
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Overhead Cable Extension
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
8-12 reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments