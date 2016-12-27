Rate My Workout: Sleeve-Stretching Arms

OUR ADVICE

Change the order of your exercises. Start with higher-rep sets to warm up your joints before doing heavier curls and presses; and instead of grouping bi’s and tri’s exercises together alternate them. This increases the time under tension, damages more muscle fibers (the key to growth), and improves blood flow to deliver nutrients to muscles better. Lastly, a close-grip bench is more joint friendly than a skull crusher and works all three triceps heads.

