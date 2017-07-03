10 Sandbag Exercises for Total-Body Strength

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

Sandbag training is a cost-effective way to get a total-body workout. For fitness enthusiasts with limited shoulder mobility or who just plain don’t like using barbells, sandbags serve as an effective joint-friendly alternative.

While do-it-yourself sandbags are ideal for some, it’s a worthwhile investment to purchase a durable sandbag lining to fill with sand such as Brute Force or Ultimate Sandbag. Another option is to get a pre-filled sandless sandbag, such as Wreck Bag or Bulgarian Bag. Regardless of the sandbag type, try to get one with handles to add even more exercise possibilities than the typical tied flood barrier bags.

Incorporate these 10 sandbag exercises into your workouts to improve stability, increase core strength, burn a bunch of calories, and build muscle.