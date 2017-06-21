5 Tips to Get the Best Gym Selfie

Gary Burchell/ Getty Images

Do you ever get a bit self-conscious while looking in the mirror, as you’re about to snap a selfie of yourself flexing? If you look at other people’s gym selfies, it’s guaranteed that they’re striking the same pose, except they all look confident. Forget about your surroundings and just focus on getting your best picture. However, be aware of the environment. Don’t take a selfie in the locker room—the last thing you want is a man with nothing but a towel on in the background of your selfie. Keep in mind that no one is judging you, and the guy next to you is probably worrying about how big his biceps appear in the pic. A little confidence goes a long way, and will translate in your selfie. With that said, don’t look cocky—there’s a big difference.