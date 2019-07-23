10 Highlights From WWE's 'Raw' Reunion

The July 22 edition of Monday Night Raw could be summed up in one word: nostalgia. Wrestling icons from the 1980s to early 2000s returned to the ring for a special WWE Raw Reunion in Tampa, FL.

From Attitude Era heroes Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley, to old-school mainstays Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and even Pat Patterson, the hits kept coming for three straight hours. Patterson even became the oldest person to hold a WWE title when he briefly became the 24/7 champion. The previous record holder was the Fabulous Moolah, who won the WWF Women’s Championship at 76.

Most of the retired wrestlers simply appeared on screen, while others got involved in the action. And of course, we were treated to an old-fashioned beer party courtesy of the Texas Rattlesnake.

It’s always great to see such legendary grapplers back on the screen, and the reunion show was no different. Here are some of the highlights.