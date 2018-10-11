7 Times Dave Bautista Showed off His Muscle on Instagram

Dave Bautista has always been ripped, and he seems to be getting even more shredded as the years go by. At 49 years old, the actor, WWE star, and mixed martial artist is jacked as ever, and he's come a long way from his "Batista" WWE persona. His mainstream fame arguably came with his role as Drax the Destroyer, the terrifying-yet-endearing member of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014.

Since then, he's appeared alongside some Hollywood heavy-hitters on the big screen. From depicting the muscle-bound Hinx in Spectre (starring Daniel Craig as James Bond) to starring with Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 2: Hades, his roles are only getting more high-profile. Bautista's role in the star-studded Guardians of the Galaxy and general Avengers franchises has even evolved—Drax went from a one-word-answer tough guy who couldn't take a joke to a low-key hilarious tough guy with some seriously funny lines over the course of the films.

Bautista also has a solid social media presence. He's not the type of guy to post shameless abs selfies on the regular, but he's not opposed to sharing some gym shots from time to time. Here, we round up some of his most jacked posts on Instagram.