Chris Hemsworth Channels 'The Rock' in His Latest Instagram Post

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their unwavering support of the Avengers franchise following the film's opening weekend in China. Better yet, he too inspiration from fellow jacked actor Dwayne Johnson by recording his message mid-workout.

Those who follow The Rock on Instagram are familiar with the selfie videos he often takes in the gym—ahem, his Iron Paradise—and Hemsworth obviously smells what The Rock is cooking. Check out the post below:

"Just taking a leaf out of The Rock's book," Hemsworth says in the video. "Every time he does a post, he's in the gym, so I'm just gonna do a couple of curls while we're chatting."

His lighthearted copycatting comes as both Marvel Universe films and The Rock's numerous projects are finding overwhelming box office success. During Avengers: Infinity War's debut in China over the weekend, it shattered records once again. The film raked in $200 million, making it the country's second-biggest opening weekend ever. Fate of the Furious, in which The Rock stars, still holds the top spot overall, but Infinity War is China's biggest opening weekend for a superhero film ever.

Hemsworth and Johnson are both Hollywood heavy-hitters with huge projects in the works—Johnson's Skyscraper hits theaters on July 13, and the currently untitled fourth Avengers film is slated for a May 2019 release in the U.S. But it seems the stars are keeping it friendly—a "real recognize real," so to speak—and Johnson even admitted that he was prepared for Infinity War's demolition of box office records before the film even premiered.

At this point, the Rock has liked Hemsworth's post, but hasn't replied. That said, a like is an acknowledgement, and Johnson's no stranger to an entertaining Instagram mock-feud, which makes us wonder: Will Hemsworth vs. Johnson be the new Kevin Hart vs. Johnson? We can only hope so, because these guys both work damn hard in the gym, and they're both damn funny on Instagram.