Floyd Mayweather Now Says His Fight With Nasukawa Is Happening

There are multiple, ongoing sagas unfolding in the life of Floyd Mayweather pretty much at all times, but now we have a bit more clarity on at least one of them. According to TMZ Sports, the on-again, off-again fight against famed kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa is (at the moment) back on.

The fight was originally announced last week, and while the whole premise of the 41-year-old boxer squaring off against a 20-year-old kickboxer from Japan confused basically everyone, it still garnered plenty of press, because, well, Mayweather's involved.

But within hours of the bout becoming official, the boxer suddenly pulled the plug, stating, “First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan.”

Now, Mayweather has done a complete about-face, telling TMZ, "We're gonna make it happen.” When asked about the rules of the fight, Mayweather responded, “It's gonna be a little boxing exhibition. No kicking. I'm moving around with the guy for 9 minutes, and of course it's gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever."

So the fight (or exhibition, if you will) is happening. For now.