Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam has become an internet sensation thanks to her thrilling performances on the ice. And, with the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, star boasting more than 5 million followers on Instagram, fans want to know more about her achievements, training, and even this beauty’s love life.

So, here are 5 fast facts on the gold medalist who just set a Games record of 72.31 seconds in the 1,000m sprint.

She Started Speed Skating Later Than Most Champions

Having played field hockey as a child, Leerdam leaned into the ice at the age of 11, and this is considered late compared with other speed skating stars who adopt the sport much earlier. Still, by the time she was 18, Leerdam’s training was certainly paying off. She won her first Junior World Championship thanks to a passionate performance in Helsinki, Finland, back in 2017.

From Junior Star to Senior World Champion

A keen runner and roller blader, Leerdam specializes in the 500-and-1000-meter speed skating events, and has become even more successful as a senior, following on from her junior days. To date, she has amassed seven world titles from individual and team events and also holds a world record along with her teammates Letitia de Jong and Femke Kok for the team sprint, completing 400 meters in just 84.02 seconds.

A Private Jet Trip That Sparked Controversy

Who said being famous was all about the fanfare? When the skating sensation took to Instagram on February 1, 2026, to share that she was traveling to the Winter Olympic Games via private jet, the internet responded with mixed emotions. “Time to shine,” wrote one supportive fan,” while others felt that she wasn’t getting into the team spirit. “A little bit too much. Stay with both feet on the ground please,” critiqued another follower. Leerdam also missed the opening ceremony in Milan, watching the proceedings on television instead. She did express regret at not being able to see Mariah Carey perform live at the event, however.

Overcoming Setbacks and Bouncing Back Stronger

While video footage that is circulating online, showing Leerdam falling and splitting her tights is not genuine, the star has certainly tasted the ice during her storied career, most notably in the 2026 Olympic qualifiers when the skater suffered a fall that meant her dreams of participating in the 1000m event were almost crushed.

To cool down, Leerdam unzipped her top following the accident, but set pulses racing again as she exposed her red sports bra, no doubt adding to her huge Instagram following in the process. Despite her failure to clock an official time at the qualifier, the Dutch team selectors gave her an assigned spot instead, based on her solid track record. “I bounced back,” explained the star, who also qualified for the 500m event.

Engaged to Social Media Star Jake Paul

As Leerdam now has sights set on a second gold at these Games, her fans and followers are just as obsessed about her personal life. The seven-time world champion, who took home a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games, became engaged to Jake Paul in March of 2025, after he surprised her with a wedding proposal. To woo Leerdam, the social media influencer even flew her parents to Saint Lucia so they could be part of their lasting memory of that special day.

To follow Jutta Leerdam on Instagram, click here.