Fans of the Reebok Nano series will have to wait until just after Christmas to lace up the newest version of its cross training super shoe.

The brand just announced that its latest addition to the Nano franchise, the Nano X5, will drop on Jan. 24 on retailers nationwide. For the 15th anniversary of the classic cross training shoe line, made famous by athletes including CrossFit legend Rich Froning. Reebok has added several additional subtle yet game changing tweaks to the shoe.

What to Expect with the Reebok Nano X5

As with most of the latest Nano variations, gymgoers shouldn’t expect dramatic changes when lacing up the Nano X5, but instead will notice several subtle and exceptional tweaks to the new training shoe.

Weighing 12 ounces, the X5 will once again sport a 7mm drop. The new version will also feature a Dualresponse midsole, which should provide additional foot cushioning designed to enhance performance in a wide range of training disciplines—this means easily shifting from heavy deadlifts to performing high-impact plyometric movements.

The Nano X5 also come with what Reebok calls a Decoupled Metasplit Outsole, which is designed to help enhance flexibility and runnability in your training of choice.

Another feature is Reebok’s Performance Comfort Collar, which offers a 360-degree locked-in fit for added security—no accidental slip offs during sled pushes.

“The Nano X5 celebrates Reebok’s continued commitment to innovation, championing the athlete, and creating the best training shoe on the market,” said Tal Short, Product Director at Reebok. “In creating the Nano X5, we listened to our valued customers’ feedback to create the most comfortable Nano of all time, without compromising on performance.”

With the launch date set for Jan. 24, the Nano, which comes in 12 bright and bold color schemes, will be priced at $140.

To learn more about the drop, go to reebok.com.