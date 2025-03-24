Reebok are partnering with golfing great Bryson DeChambeau to launch three new sports-specific shoes, and as M&F found out, this marks a return to action for the brand.

Reebok recently announced that it has marked a return to the performance golf arena with a brand-new range: “Reebok Golf.” The offering, according to a press release comprises “a full performance footwear and apparel franchise designed for pros and novices alike, paying homage to the brand’s legacy and marking it’s re-entry into the category with a focus on innovation for the new school athlete.”

Those familiar with Reebok’s training shoes will be aware of the popular Nano product, and now a golf ready version will make up part of the new trio, bolstered by the “Question Golf” shoe — playing homage to the legendary Allen Iverson Question silhouette, and the “OG Pump Golf” — with a retro pump element. Reebok has also launched new golfing apparel so that you can complete the look on the course while making use of “RBK-DRY” moisture control technology. But why is the brand, formed in 1895, suddenly getting back into golf?

While Reebok were heavily on the green from the 1980s, they went off course in recent years, and despite having licensing agreements with the NFL in the year 2000, and the NBA just a year later, an acquisition by Adidas brought more of a focus on lifestyle and gym wear than traditional sports, and so sponsorship fizzled out.

Reebok’s Wider Strategy is to ‘Return to Sport’

“Reebok’s return to the performance golf category is the latest tentpole within our wider strategy to return to sport,” explained Tal Short, Director of Product at Reebok, in a chat with M&F. “As the game of golf evolves and expands to new athletes, now is the perfect time for Reebok to make its return. We’re excited to re-launch Golf, paying homage to our legacy in the sport while combining our expertise and innovation within the performance footwear category.”

Indeed, innovation has certainly been a renewed priority for Reebok since the company launched its first Nano shoe in 2011, in partnership with The CrossFit Games. Reebok say that the Nano Golf ($130) is designed specifically for “stability, comfort, and grip,” and features its well-known Floatride Performance Foam in the midsole along with a breathable Flexweave Upper and an underfoot “TPU Torsion Shank” for stiffness in the outsole, in order to stay grounded when you make that all-important swing. The Question Golf ($180) includes full grain leather and a suede toe strip, while the OG Pump Golf ($200) features Reebok’s iconic pump technology and is adorned with pebbled, weatherproof leather.

Bryson DeChambeau and Reebok Hope to Meet the Demands of the Modern Golf Player

“It’s an honor to usher in Reebok’s return to golf with the debut of the Nano Golf, a performance golf shoe that offers premium performance support while focusing on innovation and style to expand the sport to new athletes,” said LIV Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau. The golfing great, who won the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open has apparently been a real asset to the development of the range. “It has been an incredible honor to work with Bryson,” Tal Short told M&F. “Working in a true partnership in which he is extremely committed to supporting Reebok and providing valuable feedback and insights as we design and expand the Golf franchise for seasons to come.”

The Reebok Golf range will be available to purchase from March 25, 2025. For more information click here.