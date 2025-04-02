Once what seemed as an elite boy’s club dominated by testosterone-driven speakers and six-figure tech, biohacking is evolving—and fast. When the London-born Health Optimization Summit makes its U.S. debut this April in Austin, it will carry with it a notable shift in biohacking culture: a deliberate inclusion of women’s voices and topics. Unlike many wellness and longevity conferences in the U.S. that remain overwhelmingly male-dominated, this event is expected to come in with a more balanced perspective, both on stage and in the crowd.

“A large percentage of our audience in London has been female, and women’s health is also something that is probably more appropriate for America than I realized,” says Tim Gray, founder of the Health Optimization Summit. “We’ve also had nearly 50 percent female speakers in past years, more than any other biohacking event I know of.”

By comparison, other major events in the space still lag behind. At the 2023 Biohacking Conference, one of the most prominent events in the world of biohacking, male speakers outnumbered female speakers more than two to one.

Gray admits that Dr. Mindy Pelz, a leading voice in women’s health and fasting science, told him last year after the UK summit that his event was still “quite male-centric.“ Gray’s team took that feedback seriously, hence why the U.S. version reflects even more intention in making female health more prominent in the biohacking space.

The demand is certainly there, according to Gray. He says women are increasingly interested in optimizing hormones, understanding perimenopause, navigating stress and burnout, and understanding their biology in ways that weren’t part of the conversation even five years ago.

That increasing demand is reflected across the healthcare industry at large, too. According to a women’s health report published by Silicon Valley Bank, women’s health investments have seen a 314% increase over the past five years, outpacing the 28% growth in overall healthcare investments. Additionally, the FemTech industry, which focuses on technology-based women’s health solutions, is projected to grow from a global market value of $60 billion in 2024 to $216.3 billion in 2034, according to Global Market Insights.

What Makes the Health Optimization Summit Stand Out?

At the Austin summit, female-focused topics like cycle syncing, metabolic flexibility, muscle’s role in aging, skin health, and hormone optimization will be front and center. A panel discussion with Dr. Amie Hornaman, Dr. Amy Killen, Dr. Stephanie Estima, and Alisa Vitti will take a deep dive into “Navigating and Optimizing (Peri)Menopause” to offer practical strategies for one of the most critical but overlooked phases in a woman’s health journey.

Women’s health, however, isn’t the only draw. The summit brings together a diverse well-respected roster of leaders in the wellness, fitness, and health optimization fields. High-profile names like JJ Virgin, Dr. Vonda Wright, Calley Means, Chris Williamson, and Gary Brecka are also among the speakers.

A panel titled “MAHA and the Future of Health: What’s Changing and How It Affects You” will feature thought leaders Calley Means, Max Lugavere, and Dr. Aseem Malhotra to unpack the shifting dynamics in modern health systems, patient empowerment, and access to care.

When attendees walk the vendor floor, they’ll find a mix of familiar brands along with fresh names in the health optimization space from supplements, sleep tech, functional foods, and more.

“The idea is to make it accessible,” Gray says. “Not just in price point, but in perspective. We have health, fitness, medical, wellness, nutrition, biohacking, paleo, keto, longevity, functional medicine, and biological dentistry. A whole lot all getting on symbiotically in one place.”

Fostering a community is Gray’s biggest goal with the conference. “I want everyone to make great friends and have an amazing time,” he states, adding “because we don’t remember the event, we remember the people that we met again and that is exactly why I do what I do.”

The Health Optimization Summit takes place April 12-13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.