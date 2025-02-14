If you are the kind of guy who loves to lift and eat healthy, likely you’re also the type of guy who has a tub or two of yogurt in the fridge. Few foods are as nutritious and versatile as yogurt. It’s great for breakfast or dessert, as a snack, in post-gym protein shakes, and even—in the case of plain yogurt—as a condiment (say, a topping for a bowl of chili or a substitute for mayonnaise in tuna salad). And the nutritional résumé of yogurt has few rivals.

Each spoonful delivers a nutritional stew of protein, vitamins, and minerals, including B vitamins, calcium, selenium, potassium, and magnesium. Besides being a great source of high-quality protein to give your muscles a boost and health-hiking micronutrients, yogurt’s other claim to fame are its probiotics. The beneficial micro-critters used to make fermented yogurt can help balance your microbiome, which might lead to better digestion, brain health, and immune function.

Yes, a daily yogurt habit could help you add healthy years to your life. According to a 2024 study in Frontiers of Nutrition those who more frequently eat yogurt have a lower risk of accelerated aging compared to non-consumers. Aging was measured using various blood biomarkers such as triglycerides and DNA damage with higher values indicating the acceleration of aging.

In other words, a 40 year old guy who eats yogurt may be defying his chronological age. As for the specific mechanisms underlying the association between yogurt and accelerated aging, the study authors speculate probiotics are likely a key factor in regulating immune responses and having positive effects on metabolic conditions. However, yogurt consumers may tend to eat healthier foods to start with and have better overall lifestyle habits and dietary quality, which would significantly influence aging.

The well-deserved hype about yogurt has led to a boom that explains why the dairy cooler at your local supermarket is now the size of a semitrailer. You have to choose from different flavors, fat percentages, and even nationalities, including Greek, Icelandic, and Australian. The dairy-free options of yogurt—soy, coconut, almond and more—are also vast. Indeed, the yogurt aisle has become a complicated place to shop today with so many different kinds out there.

How To Choose The Best Yogurt For Your Needs

Here’s how navigate the dairy aisle with greater ease and pick a yogurt that’s good for you and one that you’ll enjoy.

How Tolerant is Your Lactose Levels

Some people who have an intolerance to lactose will treat yogurt like it has the plague. It is worth noting, however, that when dairy-based yogurt is fermented the bacteria essentially digest much of the lactose present in milk , which is why it will typically have lower levels than fluid milk or non-fermented dairy like ice cream. The upshot is that yogurt can be much more tolerable to those who are sensitive to lactose.

But lactose isn’t the only potential digestive villain in dairy. If your stomach hates you after you spoon up a bowl of yogurt or ice cream it might be that you are sensitive to its protein. A1 beta-casein protein is another culprit in milk that may be the cause of your dairy intolerance and what contributes to loathed GI issues like gas, diarrhea, and bloating. Some of us just don’t handle A1 casein protein well and some people mistakenly blame lactose for their digestive woes when in fact it’s A1 casein protein that is the problem child. People who fall into this camp can seek out yogurt that is advertised as being A2, which is a form of casein that is better tolerated. Not all breeds of cows produce the same kind of milk.

For instance, some Jersey cows will naturally make milk that contains A2 protein and not A1. (The majority of dairy cattle in the U.S. are A1 producers.) Also, yogurt made from goat, sheep, or water buffalo milk is more likely to be A2 and not A1, and, in turn, easier to digest for some people.

Greek is a Protein God

Worthy of a resounding Opa!, Greek-style yogurt is significantly higher in protein than the regular regular type because the lower protein liquid whey is strained out, leaving the high-protein solids behind. Whole-milk versions are quite dense, but even a non-fat Greek yogurt can be thick and firm. That additional protein, about 9 grams in a 100g serving compared to 4 grams in the same amount of regular yogurt, helps your body in many ways, including supporting muscle growth repair, and keeping you feeling fuller longer. Like regular yogurt, it’s an excellent source of probiotics—with beneficial bacteria that nourish your gut microbiome.

The trade-off? Higher protein yogurts tend to be a bit lower in calcium and also higher in calories than a traditional yogurt with the same fat level. Plain, whole-fat Greek has about 215 calories per cup, and plain, whole-fat traditional has roughly 150 calories.

The Different Types of Yogurt (Not Greek)

Increasingly, the dairy aisle is looking a lot like the United Nations. First, there was Greek and Balkan, and now we have Skyr—an ultra-thick, velvety dairy hailing from Iceland. In its homeland, Skyr (pronounced skeer) is considered a cheese, but in the U.S. it has been marketed as a yogurt, and a delicious protein-packed one at that. Skyr ferments longer to a lower pH (which equals higher acidity) than other types of yogurt and is strained several times. So it will be a tad tarter and the stuff is so thick you could use it to lay bricks. With upwards of 17g of protein in a 150g container it’s good for stacking muscle too.

It takes about 4 cups of milk to make 1 cup of Skyr, hence why it comes with a higher price tag than regular yogurt. No word yet if a daily serving will give you those vaunted Icelandic good looks.

Good Ol Fashion Yogurt

Traditional yogurt was for many years the only type on the market in the U.S. Even today, if a label doesn’t specify otherwise, this is probably what you’re getting. There is nothing wrong with that if you are already eating plenty of protein in your diet and don’t require your yogurt to give you a huge dose. Like Greek and Skyr, spooning up regular yogurt does still provide you protein (albeit about half as much as Greek or Icelandic), as well as bone-benefiting calcium (more than Greek and Skyr), and gut-boosting probiotics. Since plain yogurt has more natural sugars than its Greek counterpart, you may notice it’s sweeter tasting. It’s also less costly than the protein heavyweights if you need to keep your food budget on the down low. All this is to say that you should not think of regular yogurt as being second rate and is a great addition to an overall high-protein diet.

What is Dairy Free Yogurt?

Thanks to the soaring popularity of all things plant-based and improvements in manufacturing capabilities, dairy-free yogurt is now commonly found in supermarkets. Stroll down the dairy aisle and you’ll spot all sorts of creamy dairy-free yogurt alternatives made with everything from oats to coconut to almonds to cashews. (Is pea yogurt a thing yet?) Before thinking these are a smart swap for regular yogurt, you should know dairy-free yogurt alternatives are typically much lower in protein. Protein levels will vary among brands and what was used to make the yogurt, but can be as little as 1 gram in a serving for coconut yogurt and typically no more than 8 grams for some almond or soy options.

They are also typically fortified with nutrients like calcium and vitamin B12 because on their own they are nutrient-poor. (Note: almonds, cashews, and soybeans are much more nutrient-dense than yogurt made from them.) Also, the majority of plant-based yogurts are made with emulsifiers like xanthum gum and locust bean gum which are increasingly being questioned for their impact on health when frequently consumed. For instance, there is data suggesting that these now common food ingredients may mess around with your microbiome, and not in a good way.

Finally, the manufacturers of dairy-free yogurts often try to make up for taste differences by sneaking in extra sugar and it can be more challenging to locate plain (unsweetened) non-dairy yogurt options. So, in the end, you may end up spooning up something higher in sugar and lower in protein.

All of this is to say is that on the whole, dairy-free yogurt is not a proper mimic of milk-based yogurt. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat the stuff, for instance, if you have decided you don’t want to consume dairy and still enjoy eating yogurt, but just be aware of the nutritional shortcomings.

Non Fat vs Low Fat vs Whole Fat Yogurts

Non-fat, low-fat, and whole-fat yogurt, which should you choose? In general, whole-milk yogurt has a few more calories and is higher in total fat and saturated fat than low-fat and non-fat yogurts. Plain low-fat yogurt will usually have about half the saturated fat of whole-milk yogurt. Full-fat is also lower in protein and calcium. For example, a cup of traditional whole-milk plain yogurt has about 8g of protein and 300 mg of calcium vs. about 11 grams of protein and 400 mg of calcium in a cup of traditional plain nonfat.

If you prefer the richer flavor and creamier texture of higher fat yogurt, you can eat it without worrying that you are doing your heart some serious damage. Research has demonstrated that, contrary to popular wisdom, opting for full-fat yogurt does not appear to raise your risk for heart disease, diabetes, or weight gain, despite the higher amounts of fat and calories. The nutritional matrix of yogurt including protein, probiotics, and micronutrients likely helps dampen any problems associated with its saturated fat. That means dairy fat, such as in yogurt and cheese, might not have the same potential artery-clogging effect as the saturated fat in red meat, processed meat, and baked goods. And don’t forget your body will have an easier time absorbing fat-soluble vitamins A and D in milk when it comes packaged with extra fat.

It’s often said that higher-fat yogurt is more satiating which, in turn, can lead to reduced calorie consumption overall. But there is very little credible research to show that if you prefer lower-fat yogurt it’s going to drive up your appetite to the point you dive into a bag of Doritos. Also, if you are already taking in more calories than you should, dig in mindfully to full-fat yogurt since more fat means more calories.

The take-home message? Yogurt of any fat level is a fantastic dietary choice so what you decide to buy can be based on personal preference. The caveat is that some yogurts on store shelves are made with added cream which significantly drives up the calorie and fat levels. These should be considered a splurge instead of an everyday treat.

Drinkable Yogurt vs Eatable Yogurt

As opposed to political opinions, what most Americans don’t have an abundance of is free time. So it was just a matter of time before companies started to populate the dairy aisle with drinkable yogurts that offer up an option for on-the-go nutrition. Also marketed as yogurt smoothies, manufacturers employ techniques that make the it less viscous and more akin to buttermilk in consistency. A peek at labels suggests drinkable yogurts can offer many of the same nutritional perks as traditional yogurt. Namely, about 10g of protein in each cup serving, along with bone-building calcium, B vitamins, and strains of gut-friendly probiotic cultures. But there are a couple of concerns with these drinks.

Firstly, the thinner consistency of drinking yogurt may not have the same impact on hunger signals in the body as thicker regular yogurt. In other words, you might be scouring the pantry for more food sooner after drinking your yogurt than you would after spooning it up from a bowl. It’s also challenging to find plain versions of drinkable yogurt, largely because our palates have been trained to prefer liquid candy. It’s not unheard of to see bottles of fruity drinking yogurt that contain 20 grams or more of added sugar in a serving. Ideally, you want a drink that contains no more than 10 grams of added sugar in an 8-ounce serving. There are a small number of brands like Siggi’s that offer lower sugar flavored drinkable yogurts that can be a good way to get some extra protein without the sugary deluge.

The Truth Behind Nutritional Labels For Yogurt

Check the Nutritional Label for Sugar

We get it, flavored yogurts in single-serve cups are mega-convenient. But that good taste and convenience often come at a nutrition cost—loads of sugar. Even plain yogurt will never be sugar-free as it contains lactose, a naturally occurring sugar in milk. But fruit and vanilla flavored yogurts add sugar on top of this to the tune of up to 7 teaspoons of the stuff resulting in it having up to 5 times as much sugar as that present in plain types. That’s problematic as diets containing a generous amount of added sugar keep performing poorly in research.

For instance, a review of 73 meta-analyses, published in The BMJ, found that a diet high in added sugar was linked to a staggering 45 poor health outcomes, including diabetes, cancer, gout, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, asthma, depression, and early mortality. Something to consider the next time you are pondering between a tub of plain or vanilla Greek. Worrisome is that yogurt, as a perceived “healthy food,” may be an unrecognized source of added sugars in the diet. Sorry to report that strawberry yogurt is almost never sweetened with just strawberries.

All this is to say that plain yogurt is the way to go. But if you just can’t bear the thought of eating the plain stuff, look at the nutrition facts panel and try to find a flavored yogurt with no more than 8g of added sugar per serving. And, yes, treat so-called natural sugars like honey or maple syrup as added sugar. Some brands will place real fruit before sugar in the ingredient list which will help bring down the added sugar numbers.

Many “light” or “sugar-free” flavored yogurts contain sugar alternatives like stevia or monk fruit, or artificial ones such as sucralose. You have to decide if you want to consume these.

When in Doubt, Go Look For ‘Live and Active Cultures’ Label

Yogurts that are heat-treated after culturing do not contain beneficial microorganisms that are still alive. To be sure that you’re getting the probiotic benefits of yogurt, you can look for the words “live active cultures” somewhere on the label. The FDA regulates the “live and active cultures” label, requiring a minimum level of cultures at the time of manufacture.

The Truth Behind ‘Grass-Fed’ Labels

First, it was your burger and now your bowl of yogurt can hail from beasts fattened up on pasture. A worthwhile splurge? Perhaps! There is some indication that the milk squirted from cows that are fed predominantly grasses as nature intended contains a better nutritional profile including higher amounts of certain key nutrients including vitamin E, iron, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and the much heralded omega-3 fatty acids than milk sourced from grain-fed animals. To fully reap the nutritional benefits of grass-fed yogurt you’ll need to choose full-fat or 2% versions since the omega-3s and CLA will be removed during the manufacturing of fat-free (0%) yogurt.

Since not all grass-fed dairy is created equal owing to loopholes in how these products can be marketed, you want to look for brands like Maple Hill and Stoneyfield Organic that state “100% grass-fed” on their labels. That’s your assurance your yogurt hails from cows wholly grass-fed and not just supplemented with a side dish of green. Dairy with the USDA organic seal must come from cows that spend at least four months of the year roaming and nibbling on pesticide- and GMO-free pasture, but grains can also be a part of their diet.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact this nutritional difference between grass-fed and regular yogurt can have on human health and just how much of the extra cost is justified. For instance, the amount of omega-3s you’ll get from a bowl of grass-fed yogurt pales in comparison to how much you’ll source from a hunk of salmon.

Our Top 7 Recommended Yogurt That Money Can Buy

Here are some of the best muscle-building yogurts money can buy. Bug love, indeed.

Per Serving (2/3 cup):

Calories: 160

Protein: 15g

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 4.5g

Carbs 9g

Added sugar: 0

Sodium: 90mg

This great white should be celebrated for its humble ingredient list: Organic whole milk and live & active cultures – that’s it. The velvety Greek-style yogurt is also certified to be sourced from 100% grass-fed cattle which may give it a better nutritional profile including extra amounts of heart-benefiting omega-3 fats.

Per Serving: (6.7 oz container)

Calories: 160

Protein: 20g

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Carbs 9g

Added sugar: 0

Sodium: 115mg

The label says it all – big time amounts of muscle-sculpting protein in each single-serving container. Yes, the ratio of protein to fat is very impressive. Real bits of cherry stud the yogurt for a sweet-tart kick and the use of stevia extract means there are no added caloric sweeteners. Plus, the yogurt is lactose free if this milk sugar happens to raise hell on you. The yogurt is delicious enough to eat for dessert, just saying.

Per Serving: (2/3 cup)

Calories: 170

Protein: 18g

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 4.5g

Carbs 8g

Added sugar: 0

Sodium: 85mg

Talk about a north star. So incredibly thick and rich, this just might be the best tasting plain yogurt your dollars can buy. The skyr yogurt is plush with protein – 18g in a serving – and contains a variety of live cultures to help fertilize your digestive tract with beneficial microbes. For a breakfast of champions, dump some of the yogurt in a bowl and top with low sugar granola, chopped nuts, and berries.

Per Serving: (3/4 cup)

Calories: 90

Protein: 7g

Fat: 2.5g

Saturated Fat: 1.5g

Carbs 11g

Added sugar: 0

Sodium: 100mg

Sometimes you just want to go old school. Widely available and less expensive than the Greek stuff, this is a solid traditional yogurt option if you don’t mind the lower protein count. You could always stir in some protein powder if you want more of the macro. At just 90 calories in a serving, it’s undeniably a calorie-conscious choice without artificial ingredients.

Per Serving: (150g container)

Calories: 130

Protein: 15g

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: .5g

Carbs 5g

Added sugar: 0

Sodium: 150mg

Remarkably, this almond and soy-based yogurt bucks the trend of plant-based options being protein chumps and loaded with sugar. Count me as impressed. The diary-free yogurt is also infused with live cultures so you get a protein and probiotic dynamic duo. You may want to jazz it up a bit with some fruit or a drizzle of honey.

Per Serving: (3/4 cup)

Calories: 160

Protein: 25g

Fat: 3.5g

Saturated Fat: .5g

Carbs 6g

Added sugar: 0

Sodium: 60mg

Ultra-filtered milk and whey protein concentrate team up to give this yogurt record-breaking amounts of protein – about 25% more than most Greek options. And all that protein without a lick of added sugar. This makes it an excellent choice for supporting muscle growth and repair, and for keeping you feeling full and satisfied. There is so much protein here you could be forgiven if you use this yogurt in your post-gym shakes and leave out the powder. It’s free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives.

Recipe To Make Your Own Black Forest Yogurt

Say hello to your new favorite protein-packed desert.

1 ounce dark chocolate, chopped

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup pitted frozen cherries, defrosted and chopped

1 tablespoon coconut flakes

Microwave chocolate in a bowl in 20 second intervals, stirring between each interval, until melted. Stir in Greek yogurt and then top with cherries and coconut flakes.