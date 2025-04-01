Two-time Olympia Figure champion Erin Stern is a busy bodybuilder and coach that likes to get the most out of her gym time, so when it comes to a back and shoulder focused workout, the landmine is her go-to for making explosive gains.

“If I had to pick just one piece of equipment for a gym, it would be the landmine (bar and sleeve),” explained Stern in a recent Instagram post for her 375,000-plus followers. “You can do so much on it, it’s great for going heavy on many exercises safely, and you rarely have to wait for it!” Here’s how to try it for yourself:

Erin Stern’s Landmine Upper Body Workout

T-Bar Row

Squeeze Press

Modified Meadows Row

Single-Arm Y-Press

Lateral Raise

Upright Row

Erin Stern’s Upper Body Workout Breakdown

“You also get the benefits of many muscles working together, which in my opinion, helps a physique ‘flow’ and move better,” adds Stern. Indeed—beginning with the standing T-bar row, the buff beauty uses a cable handle attachment to secure the bar and her grip. She keeps her knees slightly bent, and her legs still as the Olympia great grabs the bar and lifts it with a focus on her upper body. This T-bar variation will tax the latissimus dorsi, traps, rhomboids, rear delts, erector spinae, and even the biceps as the load is lifted and lowered in a controlled fashion. Now that’s bang for your buck!

With the squeeze press, Stern keeps to the theme of keeping her lower body still while exhaling as she presses, and inhaling on the decline of the bar, helping to create boulder shoulders. The modified meadows row will test your balance as you repeat your sets from side to side. The unilateral movement will help to fix any bias you may have if favoring one side, and you’ll notice that with just one arm making the movement, a lighter weight will still feel like a true challenge.

The unilateral work continues with the single-arm T-press, once again working the shoulders and lats to create an enviable shape. By now you’ll feel the burn, so why not add the land mine lateral raise for good measure? As Stern gets her sweat on, she finishes off with the upright row, making sure that her back and shoulders have been completely blown up by her epic landmine session. This type of upright row will also work the biceps and forearms when flexing the elbow.

To try this workout for yourself aim for three sets x 8-12 reps on each exercise. You’ll want to go heavy in order to build muscle, but make sure to use lighter weights when starting out until you have mastered your form.

For Erin Stern’s HIIT tops for staying in lean and injury free, click here.