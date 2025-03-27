Some things just don’t bounce back. Extra skin after major weight loss is one of them. Losing weight is celebrated like the finish line of a race. But what is much less talked about is what happens next when your body doesn’t quite snap back the way you hoped. So, when should tightening loose skin become option?

For those dropping serious weight, over 100 pounds, whether through GLP-1s, or with a committed nutrition and fitness program, excess skin can be a not-so-fun reality check. You get fit and then you’re left with a reminder of your past self hanging on, literally.

Even bodybuilders, especially those who bulk up to extreme sizes and then cut, may deal with sagging skin when they lose significant muscle volume. However, Dr. Leif Rogers, a board-certified plastic surgeon, explains that while extreme muscle loss doesn’t usually cause the same degree of loose skin as fat loss, it can still leave certain areas stretched, particularly the chest, arms, and thighs. “Bodybuilders who lose significant size sometimes notice laxity in areas where their skin had been stretched over extreme muscle mass,” Dr. Rogers explains.

But it’s nowhere as bad as it can be with fat loss.

Dave Asprey, best-selling author and often touted as the “Father of biohacking,” knows this struggle all too well. Once tipping the scale at 300 pounds (from fat, not muscle), he’s now the leanest he’s ever been, around 5% body fat. He’s also tried every trick in the book to get his skin to tighten naturally: collagen, stem cells, red light therapy. radio frequency technology, lasers, whole-body vibration, even peptides and exosomes.

But after years of optimizing, he hit a wall when it came to tightening loose skin.

Not one to hide his interventions, he recently shared an Instagram reel with his face swollen, bruised and covered in bandages. “I had 20 square inches of extra skin removed from my face alone,” Asprey shares. “That’s two passport covers’ worth. And that’s after trying everything.”

Is Tightening Loose Skin Just a Cosmetic Issue?

Some people dismiss skin removal surgery as “vain” or “unnecessary.” But according to Dr. Rogers, loose skin isn’t always just an aesthetic issue.

“If the skin is sagging significantly, it can trap moisture, leading to rashes, irritation, or even infections,” Dr. Rogers explains. “In some cases, it can cause mobility issues, where skin folds rub together and create discomfort.”

Asprey adds that it could even impact the body’s function. “You’ve got extra surface area your body has to manage,” he points out. “It can affect circulation, lymphatic drainage, and even temperature regulation. Your body now has all this extra tissue to cool down and heat up. That’s wasted energy.”

And we know biohackers are not ones to want to waste energy.

When is Skin Removal Surgery Necessary?

If you’re in the middle of a weight-loss journey, you might be wondering: Can I avoid surgery entirely? Maybe. Maybe not.

According to Asprey, for most people who just had moderate amounts of obesity and lost around 40 pounds instead of 100 pounds, they can do things like radiofrequency or laser treatments for tightening loose skin around the neck and face. He also mentions a procedure—called the no-cut facelift—that he experimented with. However, he says, “at a certain point if you see that all those treatments just aren’t going to do it because you have too much skin, then I would consider surgery, but I would wait two years.”

Dr. Rogers agrees that the safest timeline is to wait two years before surgery should even be crossing your mind. “In general, you want to give yourself a minimum of one year after you hit a stable weight before you consider excision of the skin. In some cases, you might want to wait even longer. Two years is probably safest if you have that patience.”

Patience might save you some scars and thousands of dollars because he says, “the skin does remodel quite a bit over time, and the younger you are, the better that frequently does.”

However, watch out for stretch marks because he says they will stop your skin from shrinking back maximally. “If you have a lot of stretch marks, the skin’s not going to snap back as well, no matter what.”

Tightening Loose Skin Without Surgery

Radiofrequency (RF) Microneedling

“This is probably the most effective non-surgical option right now,” Dr. Rogers explains, adding that it doesn’t only help stimulate the remodeling of collagen production and tighten the skin, but it can also help shred more fat. But results vary depending on age and skin health. It’s going to take a minimum of three or four treatments to see any progress. And, he says the rule of thumb is a third of patients have amazing results, a third have okay results, and a third see no result, or nothing that’s appreciable.

Laser therapy

Lasers, he says, are more effective for those who seek surface-level improvements. They can improve skin texture and elasticity, especially on the face. “It’s better for improving texture and fine lines, and they do work better on the face, partially because the face can handle laser energy better than the body.”

Ultrasound therapy

This used to be popular, but Dr. Rogers says, it’s fallen out of favor because the results are inconsistent. It’s more effective in younger patients with mild laxity.

Internal RF Devices

For people in the middle, where skin is loose but not bad enough for surgery, these treatments heat the deeper layers of skin. He says it won’t remove inches of loose skin, but it can make a noticeable difference. These devices deliver the energy under the skin in a surgical setting where it will tighten the fibrocyte, which are collagen bands that hold your skin in place. It connects you to the deeper tissues. “When you gain weight, they get stretched way out. When you lose weight, they get very loose and the skin gets very saggy. So when you can shorten them with heat, it shrinks the skin closer to the muscles underneath and that sometimes is a good solution,” Dr. Rogers explains.

However, even the best non-surgical options have limits.

“These treatments work best for mild to moderate skin laxity,” Dr. Rogers says. “If someone has large amounts of excess skin, especially if there are stretch marks, it’s unlikely that any of these will provide enough improvement to replace surgery.”

And if you’re over 40, post-menopausal, or have significant skin damage, your results may be less predictable.

“The younger you are, the better your skin will respond,” he explains. “But if you lose over 100 pounds, especially later in life, your skin may not recover as well—even with biohacking.”

How Much Does Skin Removal Surgery Cost

Asprey’s recent procedure wasn’t cheap. The no-cut facelift he did in the U.S., he says, would cost around $60,000 and the longevity protocol including stem cells he did in Costa Rica would start at $35,000. Adding to that, Dr. Rogers says surgeries like a tummy tuck start at $6,000.

The above-mentioned non-invasive options can run from a couple thousand per package, according to Dr. Rogers, but cost may vary at each clinic.

Is Skin Removal Surgery Worth It?

At the end of the day, this is a personal decision. Some will opt for surgery to restore comfort and function, while others may find that non-invasive treatments offer enough improvement. And, of course, the depth of your wallet will play a major role as these interventions aren’t cheap.

But beyond the functional and aesthetic aspects, there’s one more piece of this puzzle: the ability to feel whole and “you” again. Loose skin can be a daily reminder of the past, a disconnect between how strong and capable you feel on the inside and what you see in the mirror.

Asprey puts it bluntly: “I didn’t remove my skin for other people. I wanted to recognize my face again. I now see my dimples the way I’ve always looked. And it created a change in my energetic state that was very noticeable. And I think that’s underappreciated in the world of longevity is how you feel is most important. The other stuff is just frosting on the cake.””