Two-time Men’s Physique champion, Ryan Terry is currently recovering after some physical rehab and intensive stem cell treatment—so he’s going back to basics in the gym by focusing on form. As Britain’s brilliant bodybuilder explains, it’s all about fixing “bad habits” on the road to the 2025 Mr Olympia contest.

Terry is no stranger to the wear and tear that being an elite bodybuilder places on the body and has suffered many times. In 2018 he had three hip surgeries to repair a torn labrum and has also dealt with snapped ACL’s and bulging discs in the past. Still, the buff Brit has always proved that his passion for dominating the stage brings him back stronger. Now recovering from procedures including stem cell treatment, Terry is taking care of his shoulders and triceps until he returns to full strength, and is taking the time to work on his form by sharing this superset that you can try for yourself.

Hanging Leg Raise Superset with Rope Triceps Extension

Terry pointed out to his 2.6 million Instagram followers that the hanging leg raise is one of his favorite ab exercises for “hitting every part of the midsection.” He then followed up quickly with rope triceps extensions. “Again, we’re not going mass weight because post treatment, I’m still in a rehab phase,” he explained. “And I want to teach this shoulder, because I’ve got bad habits with a lot of my movement.”

When one shoulder is weaker than the other, the body tries to compensate by placing more load on the healthier side. For a bodybuilder, this threatens the symmetrical physique that they work so hard to attain. “So, I’m trying to re-teach this shoulder to sit where it needs to sit,” said Terry. “Get that mind-to-muscle-connection right, fully firing the way it should be and then start to load the weight up over time.”

With the 2025 Mr Olympia content still months away in October, Terry knows that he has plenty of time to pump some serious iron once he’s ready. “I don’t want to… after having all that treatment, all that rehab work, go back into bad habits again so this is where we’re at, at the minute, in my training.”

Now eyeing up his third consecutive Olympia title, Terry understands the importance of working smarter rather than harder. Give it a try for yourself by aiming for 3 supersets, aiming for 8-12 repetitions per set. You can start out light for rehab or mastering form and add load when you feel comfortable.

