Sometimes, our bodies produce sounds that catch us off guard, leaving us wondering if we should be concerned or simply shrug it off. Knees and elbows, in particular, seem to have a knack for making themselves heard, leading many of us to question whether these popping joints are a sign of trouble.

To get to the bottom of it, we spoke with Dr. Lauren Lynass, a physical therapist, and sport medicine specialist Dr. Christopher J. Visco to understand what might be causing these noises, whether they’re worth worrying about, and what we can do to manage them.

Dr. Lynass mentions two theories for what might cause clicking or popping in our joints. “The first, based on research done in 2015, suggests that the audible popping in joints is the result of the release of gas from the joint fluid, something we term tribonucleation,” she explains. This theory suggests that when you hear that familiar ‘pop,’ it might simply be a gas bubble forming and collapsing within the joint, which is generally harmless.

The other theory is the tissue sliding theory. “Friction is created as tissues move around a joint, which can result in audible popping, clicking, or even a grinding sound,” Dr. Lynass describes, adding that this friction could occur as tendons, ligaments, or other soft tissues shift over bones or other structures within the joint.

Dr. Visco adds an additional angle noting that sometimes these sounds could be linked to more specific tendon or ligament issues. Tendons can develop calcifications, which might produce clicking, grinding, or snapping sounds. “Interestingly, about 20-30% of people have a pain-free calcified tendon somewhere in their body, which often doesn’t require treatment unless it becomes painful or interferes with function,” Dr. Visco explains.

Should You Get Your Joints Checked Out?

According to Dr. Lynass, if there’s no pain, the answer is generally, no. Certain activities, such as bending the knee, rotating the shoulder, or extending the elbow involve complex interactions between bones, muscles, and connective tissues, which is when we usually hear those sounds, but it’s OK. “It’s normal for our bodies to make noises, and as long as these noises are not associated with consistent pain, feelings of instability or any notable catching, you are good to go,” she reassures. In other words, a little snap, crackle, or pop now and then is often just part of being human.

However, if those symptoms progress, and you begin to experience pain, instability, or catching, it’s a different story. “Symptoms could possibly worsen, and if they do, it’s important to consult with a trusted medical provider,” Lynass says.

Visco adds that if there’s pain, the clicking may be doing additional damage. Also, it’s worth getting it checked out if there’s swelling, redness, or warmth, or you notice any limitation in range of motion or function.

He underscores that some sounds could indicate more serious underlying issues. “Inflammatory joint diseases, like psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and synovitis, can also be a root cause. “Osteoarthritis, which many think of as inflammation but is a much more complicated joint degeneration process, where the normal smooth cartilage surface develops fissures and the thickness of the hyaline cartilage wears down, that can often cause a grinding sensation,” he explains, adding “I would say ‘arthritis,’ aka osteoarthritis, is the most common thing people think is going on when they have some grinding.”

As we age the chance of getting some arthritis affecting a joint, particularly the knee goes up, according to Visco. “If someone has ever had an injury, such as an ACL tear in the knee, the change of getting arthritis goes up quite a bit,” he notes.

How to Manage Popping Joints

“Continue to move your body,” advises Dr. Lynass. With extended sitting now being considered a health risk, lack of movement can take a toll on many bodily systems, and joints are no exception. “We experience increased pressure and friction in a joint when we are static for too long,” Dr. Lynass explains, adding that regular physical activity can help alleviate these symptoms.

Incorporate a variety of movements throughout your day—whether it’s stretching, walking, or gentle exercise. These can help lubricate the joints, reduce friction, and keep the muscles around them strong.

Dr. Visco echoes this advice, stressing the importance of maintaining range of motion and strength in the muscles around the joint to manage tendon or joint-related pain. “If there’s any acute inflammation, like warmth or swelling, then rest and ice are great starting points,” he says. While he tends to avoid recommending NSAIDs for most patients, he suggests that persistent pain requiring frequent use of ibuprofen or naproxen should be checked by a healthcare provider.

In addition to movement, Dr. Visco suggests exploring other modalities for managing those clicks, grinds, and pops. “Heat and red light therapy could be helpful for soft tissue tightness around superficial tendons, which might be causing clicking,” he says. Addressing any underlying issues, such as muscle imbalances or tightness in the kinetic chain—like weak hips or tight quads or hamstrings—is also crucial. “It’s difficult to treat the knee, for example, without addressing those related factors,” Dr. Visco notes.

Remember, most joint sounds are just another quirk of our bodies—usually nothing to worry about. But keep an eye on any changes, especially if they come with other symptoms, like chronic inflammation or pain.

For more stubborn cases, where clicking or grinding is caused by osteoarthritis, Dr. Visco mentions that treatments like hyaluronic acid or platelet-rich plasma injections might be considered after consulting with a sports medicine specialist. However, he also emphasizes that “pain-free clicking or grinding rarely needs any intervention with a needle.”