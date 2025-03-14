Whether you’ve embraced the growing sober movement or are committed to maintaining your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a refreshing beverage this holiday without the alcohol (and hangover). These alternatives, crafted by Olivia Rogers, Owner and Lead Bartender of Sips with Liv, not only offer a sense of occasion and celebration but also align with your health goals.

5 Mixologist Recommended Mocktails Recipes For St. Patty’s

Here are five delightful and festive drinks perfect for toasting without the worry of a hangover that could disrupt your workout the next morning.

A green mocktail garnished with an orange peel
Mayatnikstudio/Adobestock

1. Luck of the Spice

Ingredients:

  • Langers Cucumber Lime Juice (8 Fl oz, 110 calories)
  • Agave Nectar (1oz, 40 calories)
  • Orange Juice (1oz, 10 calories)
  • Jalapeno (2 slices, 5 calories)
  • Tajin (0 calories)

Total Calories: 165 calories

Mixologist Tip: Muddling is the process of gently crushing ingredients, such as herbs or fruits, to release their flavors. If you don’t have a muddler, you can simply crush the ingredients using the flat end of a wooden spoon in a small bowl.

Directions:

  1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 slices of fresh jalapeño.
  2. Fill a shaker with ice and pour in the cucumber lime juice, agave, and orange juice.
  3. Shake until your shaker is frosty on the outside and the contents are combined.
  4. Fill a Tajin rimmed cocktail glass with ice.
  5. Pour the contents of your shaker into the Tajin rimmed glass and enjoy!

Mixologist Tip: To rim your glass, dip the edge of your glass in lime juice and then dip it into a shallow dish filled with Tajin.

Blue curaçao base mocktail in a wine glass
gudangPIXEL/Adobestock

2. Pot of Luck Mimosa

Ingredients:

  • Pineapple Juice (2 oz, 20 calories)
  • Torani Nonalcoholic Blue curaçao (1 fl oz, 50 calories)
  • Soda water

Total Calories: 70

Directions:

  1. Pour juice and blue curaçao in your flute or wine glass of choice.
  2. Top with soda water.
St. Patricks Day milkshake mocktail sprinkled with chocolate chips and whip cream
Sergey Fedchenko/Adobestock

3. Healthy Shamrock Shake

Ingredients:

  • Arctic Zero Hint of Mint nondairy ice cream (2/3 cup, 50 calories)
  • Sugar-Free Vanilla Syrup (2 pumps, 0 calories)
  • Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk (240ml, 30 calories)
  • Non-dairy coconut Whipped Topping (2 tabsp, 20 calories)
  • Sprinkle of Dark Chocolate Chips (1 tbsp, 60 calories)

Total Calories: 160 Calories

Directions:

  • Combine Hint of Mint ice cream, sugar-free vanilla syrup, and almond milk in a blender and blend until smooth.
  • Top with whipped cream and chocolate chips.
Guiness inspired mocktail with espresso bean
chandlervid85/Adobestock

4. Guinness Espresso Mocktini

Ingredients:

  • Fresh brewed espresso (2 oz, 5 calories)
  • Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Beer (3 oz, 60 calories)
  • Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer (30 mL, 70 calories)

Total Calories: 135 calories

Instructions:

  1. In a cocktail shaker, pour the espresso and coffee creamer over ice.
  2. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain.
  3. Top with Guinness 0 and 3 espresso beans.
Mojito inspired mocktail for St. Patricks' day
Michael/Adobestock

5. Ginger Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Ginger Simple Syrup (1 oz, 45 calories)
  • Fresh Mint (8 sprigs, 0 calories)
  • 1 Lime (1/2 lime, 5 calories)
  • Diet Ginger Beer (8 fl oz, 0 calories)

Total Calories: 50

How To make the Ginger Simple Syrup:

  1. Combine 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup water, and 1 ginger root, peeled and cut into chunks, in a pot.
  2. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once at a light boil, reduce to low, cover, and let simmer for 15 minutes. Allow the syrup to cool completely before handling, transferring, or making yourself a drink.

Directions:

  1. In a pint glass, place the mint and 1/2 lime, sliced. Muddle to squeeze the juice from the lime and open the aroma of the mint.
  2. Once muddled, top with ice, then pour the syrup and ginger beer.
  3. Give the contents a big stir, garnish with mint sprigs and lime wheel, and enjoy!
