Whether you’ve embraced the growing sober movement or are committed to maintaining your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a refreshing beverage this holiday without the alcohol (and hangover). These alternatives, crafted by Olivia Rogers, Owner and Lead Bartender of Sips with Liv, not only offer a sense of occasion and celebration but also align with your health goals.

5 Mixologist Recommended Mocktails Recipes For St. Patty’s

Here are five delightful and festive drinks perfect for toasting without the worry of a hangover that could disrupt your workout the next morning.

1. Luck of the Spice

Ingredients:

Langers Cucumber Lime Juice (8 Fl oz, 110 calories)

Agave Nectar (1oz, 40 calories)

Orange Juice (1oz, 10 calories)

Jalapeno (2 slices, 5 calories)

Tajin (0 calories)

Total Calories: 165 calories

Mixologist Tip: Muddling is the process of gently crushing ingredients, such as herbs or fruits, to release their flavors. If you don’t have a muddler, you can simply crush the ingredients using the flat end of a wooden spoon in a small bowl.

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 slices of fresh jalapeño. Fill a shaker with ice and pour in the cucumber lime juice, agave, and orange juice. Shake until your shaker is frosty on the outside and the contents are combined. Fill a Tajin rimmed cocktail glass with ice. Pour the contents of your shaker into the Tajin rimmed glass and enjoy!

Mixologist Tip: To rim your glass, dip the edge of your glass in lime juice and then dip it into a shallow dish filled with Tajin.

2. Pot of Luck Mimosa

Ingredients:

Pineapple Juice (2 oz, 20 calories)

Torani Nonalcoholic Blue curaçao (1 fl oz, 50 calories)

Soda water

Total Calories: 70

Directions:

Pour juice and blue curaçao in your flute or wine glass of choice. Top with soda water.

3. Healthy Shamrock Shake

Ingredients:

Arctic Zero Hint of Mint nondairy ice cream (2/3 cup, 50 calories)

Sugar-Free Vanilla Syrup (2 pumps, 0 calories)

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk (240ml, 30 calories)

Non-dairy coconut Whipped Topping (2 tabsp, 20 calories)

Sprinkle of Dark Chocolate Chips (1 tbsp, 60 calories)

Total Calories: 160 Calories

Directions:

Combine Hint of Mint ice cream, sugar-free vanilla syrup, and almond milk in a blender and blend until smooth.

Hint of Mint ice cream, sugar-free vanilla syrup, and almond milk in a blender and blend until smooth. Top with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

4. Guinness Espresso Mocktini

Ingredients:

Fresh brewed espresso (2 oz, 5 calories)

Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Beer (3 oz, 60 calories)

Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer (30 mL, 70 calories)

Total Calories: 135 calories

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, pour the espresso and coffee creamer over ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain. Top with Guinness 0 and 3 espresso beans.

5. Ginger Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

Ginger Simple Syrup (1 oz, 45 calories)

Fresh Mint (8 sprigs, 0 calories)

1 Lime (1/2 lime, 5 calories)

Diet Ginger Beer (8 fl oz, 0 calories)

Total Calories: 50

How To make the Ginger Simple Syrup:

Combine 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup water, and 1 ginger root, peeled and cut into chunks, in a pot. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once at a light boil, reduce to low, cover, and let simmer for 15 minutes. Allow the syrup to cool completely before handling, transferring, or making yourself a drink.

Directions: