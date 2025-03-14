Whether you’ve embraced the growing sober movement or are committed to maintaining your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a refreshing beverage this holiday without the alcohol (and hangover). These alternatives, crafted by Olivia Rogers, Owner and Lead Bartender of Sips with Liv, not only offer a sense of occasion and celebration but also align with your health goals.
5 Mixologist Recommended Mocktails Recipes For St. Patty’s
Here are five delightful and festive drinks perfect for toasting without the worry of a hangover that could disrupt your workout the next morning.
1. Luck of the Spice
Ingredients:
Langers Cucumber Lime Juice (8 Fl oz, 110 calories)
Agave Nectar (1oz, 40 calories)
Orange Juice (1oz, 10 calories)
Jalapeno (2 slices, 5 calories)
Tajin (0 calories)
Total Calories: 165 calories
Mixologist Tip: Muddling is the process of gently crushing ingredients, such as herbs or fruits, to release their flavors. If you don’t have a muddler, you can simply crush the ingredients using the flat end of a wooden spoon in a small bowl.
Directions:
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 slices of fresh jalapeño.
Fill a shaker with ice and pour in the cucumber lime juice, agave, and orange juice.
Shake until your shaker is frosty on the outside and the contents are combined.
Fill a Tajin rimmed cocktail glass with ice.
Pour the contents of your shaker into the Tajin rimmed glass and enjoy!
Mixologist Tip: To rim your glass, dip the edge of your glass in lime juice and then dip it into a shallow dish filled with Tajin.
2. Pot of Luck Mimosa
Ingredients:
Pineapple Juice (2 oz, 20 calories)
Torani Nonalcoholic Blue curaçao (1 fl oz, 50 calories)
Soda water
Total Calories: 70
Directions:
Pour juice and blue curaçao in your flute or wine glass of choice.
Top with soda water.
3. Healthy Shamrock Shake
Ingredients:
Arctic Zero Hint of Mint nondairy ice cream (2/3 cup, 50 calories)
In a cocktail shaker, pour the espresso and coffee creamer over ice.
Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain.
Top with Guinness 0 and 3 espresso beans.
5. Ginger Mojito Mocktail
Ingredients:
Ginger Simple Syrup (1 oz, 45 calories)
Fresh Mint (8 sprigs, 0 calories)
1 Lime (1/2 lime, 5 calories)
Diet Ginger Beer (8 fl oz, 0 calories)
Total Calories: 50
How To make the Ginger Simple Syrup:
Combine 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup water, and 1 ginger root, peeled and cut into chunks, in a pot.
Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once at a light boil, reduce to low, cover, and let simmer for 15 minutes. Allow the syrup to cool completely before handling, transferring, or making yourself a drink.
Directions:
In a pint glass, place the mint and 1/2 lime, sliced. Muddle to squeeze the juice from the lime and open the aroma of the mint.
Once muddled, top with ice, then pour the syrup and ginger beer.
Give the contents a big stir, garnish with mint sprigs and lime wheel, and enjoy!