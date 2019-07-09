Terry Crews, Kai Greene Interested in Playing King Triton in 'Little Mermaid'

There’s been tons of buzz around Disney’s upcoming CGI and live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Last week, it was announced that Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel for the film, which is set to begin production in early 2020.

We’re sure she’s going to do an amazing job depicting Disney’s iconic mermaid princess, but some more muscle-minded folks may be wondering who will play another, more jacked character from the original movie: Ariel’s father, King Triton.

The internet has a few ideas, including none other than veteran Muscle & Fitness cover star Terry Crews. He even took to his Twitter to toss his hat into the ring for the role:

Twitter user @bosslogic, a popular graphic artist, shared a more detailed image of what Crews could look like as the king of the sea, and it’s undeniable that he’d look the part.

If you’re thinking that someone with even more muscle than Crews would be a better fit, Kai Greene might be a viable option. The world-class bodybuilder took to Instagram to share a cartoon version of himself as King Triton.

We’re all for it, but it would be a damn shame to cover up Greene’s legs in his big-screen debut.

On Twitter, @bosslogic also pitched Idris Elba as a possible King Triton, and we’d argue that Elba is a perfect fit for pretty much any role.

Casting one of Disney’s fittest kings isn’t going to be easy, but there are definitely some solid actors to choose from.