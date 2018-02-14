Booze Battle: White Wine vs. Champagne

If you can make it through all of your family/work/friend gatherings without imbibing, well, hats off to you. But if you’ve resigned yourself to an adult beverage or two to survive another cringe-worthy office party or a five-hour dinner at Uncle Hank’s, we don’t blame you.

So, if you’re offered a congratulatory pour of bubbly or a glass of white wine, which one is a smarter choice? Amy Goodson, R.D., who has worked with the Dallas Cowboys, says that going with sparkling wine is more likely to set you up for success, and not just because it has fewer calories.

“Often, people will sip champagne a little slower because of the bubbles,” she says. “You’re just less likely to chug a carbonated beverage.” The actual glass you’re handed affects your drinking behavior, too.

“You can sometimes fit up to 15 ounces in a wine glass, so it’s much easier to overdrink,” Goodson says. But remember: Any wine—white, red, or sparkling—is a better choice than nearly every cocktail in existence, since liquor packs a ton of calories in a much smaller serving.

Plus, it’s often combined with sugar-laden juices or artificially sweetened mixers. Goodson’s best party advice? Arrive hydrated and pound water throughout the night to counteract that booze, which is an infamous diuretic.

Fight Card: White Wine vs. Champagne (serving: 5 oz.)

White wine

Calories: 116

Protein: 0g

Carbs: 3.7g

Fat: 0g

Champagne

Calories: 96

Protein: 0g

Carbs: 1.5g

Fat: 0g

Winner: Champagne