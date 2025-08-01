HYROX is a unique race. Equal parts running and functional strength, it presents a formidable challenge to any shoe. If your footwear doesn’t match the task, you’ll feel it, whether that’s during a 1,000-meter run or while driving a 275-pound sled.

This article explores the real-world performance of both training shoes and running shoes in a HYROX context. I personally tested several pairs of each across strength training, HYROX-style workouts, and dedicated runs. I also included standout models based on expert recommendations, athlete feedback, and research.

As a performance coach at Rypt and HYROX athlete Jacob Ruch, CSCS, told me, “HYROX is a running race accumulating 5+ miles; comfort, stability, and then grip, in that order, should drive your shoe choice.”

Whether you’re a HYROX rookie or a competitive hybrid athlete, here’s what you need to know before lacing up.

What to Consider When Choosing HYROX Shoes

HYROX puts your shoes to the test in ways most training or running sessions never will. Each event in the race challenges your grip, stability, endurance, and responsiveness. When comparing shoes for HYROX, I focused on four key performance factors, each essential for completing all eight stations and the 8K of running between them.

Grip: Strong traction is essential for sled pushes, burpees, and lunges. I looked for outsoles that held firm on turf, rubber, and concrete without slipping under pressure. As Ruch notes, “Grip is essential during sled pushes/pulls, lunges, and burpee broad jumps. Slipping wastes energy and can cause injury.”

Each shoe in this review was evaluated against these criteria across both training and simulated HYROX efforts, providing a comprehensive picture of how it performs when every second and step count.

How We Tested the Shoes

To fairly evaluate each shoe, I followed a consistent and repeatable testing protocol designed to mimic the demands of a HYROX race. Every pair went through six sessions, split evenly between strength, hybrid, and running-focused efforts:

Two Strength Training Sessions: Each shoe was worn during sessions that included heavy compound lifts, Olympic lift variations, multi-directional movement prep, and accessory work. This helped assess stability, grip, and support under load.

Each shoe was worn during sessions that included heavy compound lifts, Olympic lift variations, multi-directional movement prep, and accessory work. This helped assess stability, grip, and support under load. Two HYROX-Style Workouts: These sessions combined 1K run intervals with functional stations like sled push/pull, wall balls, and burpee broad jumps. The goal was to test how each shoe transitioned between running and strength work, just like in a real HYROX race.

These sessions combined 1K run intervals with functional stations like sled push/pull, wall balls, and burpee broad jumps. The goal was to test how each shoe transitioned between running and strength work, just like in a real HYROX race. Two One-Mile Runs: Finally, I ran a pair of controlled one-mile efforts in each shoe to evaluate comfort, responsiveness, and running economy. This provided a clear indication of how the shoe performed under repetitive, steady-state impact.

This structure allowed me to assess each shoe across both cardio and strength dimensions, and under real-world conditions. From turf grip during sled pushes to midfoot fatigue during runs, nothing was left untested.

Why Trust This Review

With over a decade of experience as a certified strength and conditioning coach, I’ve trained Olympic lifters, CrossFit athletes, and hybrid competitors. My background combines performance training with hands-on testing, and I designed this review around real HYROX-style workouts—not just lab specs or casual wear.

To add depth, I spoke with Jacob Ruch, CSCS, a performance coach at Rypt and experienced HYROX competitor. His insights helped validate performance needs from a race-day perspective.

This review combines real training, structured testing, and expert feedback to help you find the right shoe for HYROX training or competition.

Training Shoes vs. Running Shoes: Which One Suits HYROX the Best?

Training Shoes

Training shoes were designed for the gym, providing a stable platform for lifts, change-of-direction drills, and ground-based movements. Here’s how they held up during HYROX testing.

Pros:

Solid grip and traction during sled push/pull

Superior stability for lunges, wall balls, and burpees

Lower to the ground, which aids balance and control

Typically more durable across turf and concrete surfaces

Cons:

Less cushioning on runs, especially over 1K intervals

Heavier than running shoes, which can slow transitions

Can cause calf fatigue or discomfort for heel strikers

Expert Advice: “Training shoes provide balanced support and grip,” Ruch says, “but may sacrifice some running comfort, especially for longer efforts.””

Running Shoes

Running shoes shine on pavement or track. But do they hold up through the sled zone and farmer’s carries? Here’s how they fared.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable

Excellent energy return during 1K efforts

Greater shock absorption for repeated running volume

Cons:

Poor lateral stability

Higher stack height may reduce the “ground” feel

Risk of slipping during strength-focused stations

Expert Advice: “High-level HYROX athletes often lean toward whatever performs best during the running segments,” Ruch explains. “But the trade-off is less control and stability during strength work.”

The Best HYROX Training Shoe: Tested and Approved

R.A.D One V2

Pros:

Great lateral support

Impressive grip on turf and concrete

Cons:

Feels stiff on runs over 400 meters

Not as light as other options

Performance Breakdown: The R.A.D. One V2 stands out as one of the most well-rounded training shoes in this group, particularly for strength-focused stations like sled push/pulls and wall balls. The broad base and lateral containment give you excellent control during lunges and burpee broad jumps. However, its firm midsole and lack of bounce make longer runs feel clunky, making it best suited for athletes who prioritize stability over running comfort.

Product Highlights:

Price: $150

$150 Weight: ~ 365g (Unisex)

~ 365g (Unisex) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 6mm

6mm Stack Height: 18mm (heel), 12mm (Forefoot)

Shop Here!

Nike Free Metcon 6

Pros:

Responsive base for sleds and jumps

Comfortable fit with solid lockdown

Cons:

Runs tight for wide feet

Struggles with longer distance runs

Performance Breakdown: The Free Metcon 6 combines flexibility with structure, making it ideal for explosive stations and transitional strength exercises. It offers a snug fit and a firm platform that excels in multi-directional movements. While it excels at gym-based work, its minimal cushioning and tighter build make it less ideal for distances over 800 meters of running. Best for short intervals or strength-heavy HYROX sessions.

Product Highlights:

Price: $125

$125 Weight: 274g (M)

274g (M) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 7.2mm

7.2mm Stack Height: 22mm (heel), 14.8mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41

Pros:

Smooth ride for run portions

Lightweight upper improves breathability

Cons:

Slippery during burpee broad jumps

Lacks structure for sled push/pull

Performance Breakdown: The Pegasus 41 feels light, springy, and smooth through every stride, making it a standout on the run segments of HYROX. It delivers great energy return and impact absorption across the 1K intervals. That said, the soft midsole and narrow build compromise its stability under tension. Expect excellent performance during the running sections, but reduced control when moving through loaded strength stations.

Product Highlights:

Price: $145

$145 Weight: ~ 297g (M), ~ 251g (W)

~ 297g (M), ~ 251g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

10mm Stack Height: 37mm (heel), 27mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Nike Pegasus Plus

Pros:

Well-cushioned for long efforts

Breathable and lightweight upper

Cons:

Lacks lateral stability

Limited grip on turf and rubber flooring

Performance Breakdown: The Nike Pegasus Plus delivers a soft, smooth ride that feels great during HYROX-style runs, especially for heel strikers or athletes used to road shoes. The Zoom Air cushioning helps reduce impact across repeated intervals, and the lightweight upper keeps your feet cool even during extended sessions. However, the shoe doesn’t provide much lateral support, and traction can feel sketchy during sled pushes, burpees, or lunges. It’s a solid option for run-focused athletes but may fall short during strength-heavy segments. Shop Men’s Shop Women’s

Product Highlights:

Price: $190

$190 Weight: ~ 245g (M), ~ 205g (W)

~ 245g (M), ~ 205g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

10mm Stack Height: 33mm (heel), 23mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Reebok Nano X5

Pros:

Stable heel and wide forefoot

Rugged outsole with excellent traction

Cons:

On the heavier side for running

Stiff during toe-off

Performance Breakdown: The Nano X5 is a workhorse. It offers excellent grip and support through sled work, wall balls, and lateral stations. The upper is breathable, and the heel stability gives you confidence under load. Where it falters is running, especially over longer distances. The shoe’s rigidity and weight slow your transition and reduce running comfort, though it’s a strong pick for athletes who want a strength-first shoe that can run when needed.

Product Highlights:

Price: $150

$150 Weight: ~ 371g (Unisex)

~ 371g (Unisex) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 7mm

7mm Stack Height: 20mm (heel), 13mm (forefoot)

Shop Now!

·

Reebok Floatzig 2

Pros:

Lightweight and energetic ride

More stable than typical running shoes

Cons:

Limited grip on turf

Lacks side-to-side support

Performance Breakdown: Designed with runners in mind, the Floatzig 2 surprised during hybrid efforts. It’s light, responsive, and more versatile than expected thanks to a flatter platform and stable heel. However, its outsole struggles with turf grip, and lateral movements feel less secure. Best for athletes who lean more toward run performance but still want some hybrid functionality. Shop Men’s Shop Women’s

Product Highlights:

Price: $120

$120 Weight: ~ 294g (M), ~ 250g (W)

~ 294g (M), ~ 250g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 6mm

6mm Stack Height: 33mm (heel), 27mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Puma Deviate Nitro 3

Pros:

High rebound and propulsion

Feels fast and race-ready

Cons:

Narrow fit

Not built for loaded strength work

Performance Breakdown: This is a purebred running shoe that feels snappy and efficient. The Deviate Nitro 3 flies through 1K segments and will appeal to endurance athletes crossing into HYROX. But the carbon plate and high stack make it less trustworthy for turf-based work or weighted stations. Best suited for hybrid athletes who prioritize speed and running over weightlifting.

Product Highlights:

Price: $160.00

$160.00 Weight: ~ 270g (M), ~ 252g (W)

~ 270g (M), ~ 252g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

10mm Stack Height: 39mm (heel), 29mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

HOKA Kawana 2

Pros:

Smooth and soft ride for longer runs

A wide platform offers natural stability

Cons:

Slightly bulky for transitions

Less responsive under heavy load

Performance Breakdown: The Kawana 2 offers the plushest ride of any shoe in this test. It cushions the pounding of repeated 1K efforts and promotes smooth transitions on the run. The broad midsole provides a surprisingly stable feel during wall balls or lunges, but it lacks the responsiveness required for sled pushes or fast pivots. Great for newer HYROX athletes or those recovering from joint issues. Shop Men’s Shop Women’s

Product Highlights:

Price: $140

$140 Weight: ~ 314g (M), ~ 252g (W)

~ 314g (M), ~ 252g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 5mm

5mm Stack Height: 30mm (heel), 25mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Brooks Ghost 17

Pros:

Cushioned yet stable

Great option for heel strikers

Cons:

Lacks lockdown grip for fast changes of direction

A bit too soft for sled or sandbag work

Performance Breakdown: The Ghost 17 is a reliable daily trainer with above-average stability for a running shoe. Its moderate cushioning suits longer runs, while its relatively flat platform helps it feel grounded through functional movements. Still, it lacks grip and lateral control for aggressive strength stations. Ideal for beginners or athletes easing into HYROX-style training.

Product Highlights:

Price: $150.00

$150.00 Weight: ~ 286.3g (M), ~ 255.1g (W)

~ 286.3g (M), ~ 255.1g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

10mm Stack Height: 36.5mm (heel), 26.5mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Saucony Endorphin Pro 4

Pros:

Fast, efficient, and built for speed

Excellent for time trial pacing

Cons:

Too unstable for lateral or loaded movements

A narrow platform can feel unstable under fatigue

Performance Breakdown: The Endorphin Pro 4 is a racing flat through and through. It’s designed to help you shave seconds off your run times, and it delivers. However, that same propulsive energy and minimal design make it one of the least practical shoes for HYROX strength stations. Consider it only if you’re a high-level runner and confident in your ability to handle sleds and lunges with compromised stability.

Product Highlights:

Price: $240

$240 Weight: ~ 212g (M), ~ 185g (W)

~ 212g (M), ~ 185g (W) Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8mm

8mm Stack Height: 39.5mm (heel), 31.5mm (forefoot)

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Nike Vomero Plus

Pros:

Plush, ultra‑responsive ZoomX foam delivers excellent energy return

Softer and lighter than the Vomero 18, with similar stack height

Stable ride despite thick cushioning; spacious forefoot in wide options

Cons:

Outsole rubber is softer than ideal; it may wear faster in high‑abrasion zones

Tongue design doesn’t lie flat; slightly chunky

Performance Breakdown:

The Vomero Plus is Nike’s max‑cushion do‑it‑all trainer, pairing a full‑length ZoomX midsole with a wide, stable platform. It delivers plush comfort for recovery and long runs while keeping the ride controlled, thanks to a refined rocker design. While the soft outsole rubber may wear faster and the tongue feels bulky, the overall mix of cushioning, stability, and responsiveness makes it one of Nike’s most versatile trainers.

Shop Men’s

Shop Women’s

Product Highlights:

Price: $170

$170 Weight: ~ 273 g (M), ~ 230 g (W)

~ 273 g (M), ~ 230 g (W) Heel‑to‑Toe Drop: 10 mm (45 mm heel, 35 mm forefoot)

10 mm (45 mm heel, 35 mm forefoot) Stack Height: 45 mm heel, 35 mm forefoot (full ZoomX)

Ranked Best 2025 Shoe for HYROX Training

Best Overall for HYROX: Puma Deviate Nitro 3

Fast, responsive, and race-ready, the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 offers excellent propulsion and lightweight comfort, making it perfect for athletes seeking top performance across running and functional training stations.

Best Training Shoe: R.A.D One V2

Great balance of grip, control, and durability. Ideal for athletes who want a single shoe for training and race day.

Best for Competitive Runners: Nike Pegasus 41

Lightweight, breathable, and efficient. Perfect for athletes who want to dominate the 1K segments.

Best Hybrid Option: Reebok Floatzig 2

Light and versatile with just enough support to move between cardio and strength work without a shoe swap.

Best Budget Pick: Brooks Ghost 17

Well-cushioned and stable enough for beginner hybrid workouts at a lower price point.

The Final Stretch

As HYROX continues to grow worldwide, expect more brands to engineer footwear tailored for hybrid athletes. Until then, your shoe selection comes down to how you train and what matters most to you on race day.

No single shoe can dominate every station. But with the right pair, or even a two-shoe strategy, you can feel more confident, reduce injury risk, and perform at your best from the first 1K to the final wall ball.