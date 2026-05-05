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Collagen accounts for approximately 30% of your body’s total protein and provides the structural scaffolding for skin, joints, tendons, bones, and connective tissue. Production declines approximately 1–1.5% per year starting around age 25 and drops sharply in women following menopause, with losses of up to 30% in the first five years post-menopause. The clinical evidence base supports that consistent daily supplementation over 8–12 weeks produces measurable improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and joint comfort but only when you choose the right type, dose, and source for your goals.
Here’s the 10 best collagen supplements for skin, nails and hair as well as everything you need to know:
What Is Collagen and Why Does It Matter?
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, forming the fibrillar networks that give skin its firmness, cartilage its compressive strength, tendons their tensile integrity, and bones their structural framework. It is synthesized primarily by fibroblasts (in connective tissue) and chondrocytes (in cartilage), and its production is regulated by a cascade of enzymatic processes that require specific nutritional cofactors, particularly vitamin C.
When you consume hydrolyzed collagen, the body does not deliver intact collagen molecules to target tissues. Instead, the protein is digested into specific dipeptides and tripeptides. Most importantly Pro-Hyp (proline-hydroxyproline) and Hyp-Gly (hydroxyproline-glycine) that are absorbed intact into circulation. These bioactive peptides act as signaling molecules, stimulating resident fibroblasts and chondrocytes to upregulate their own collagen synthesis. This is why oral collagen supplementation can influence tissue composition even though the ingested collagen never reaches the skin or cartilage as a complete molecule.
Production decline is gradual but cumulative. Starting around age 25, synthesis slows by roughly 1–1.5% annually. By the time a person reaches their 40s, the deficit begins to manifest visibly in wrinkle depth, skin laxity, joint stiffness, and recovery time from exercise. For women post-menopause, the drop is more acute. Estrogen plays a regulatory role in collagen synthesis, and its absence accelerates dermal matrix degradation significantly.
Supplementation cannot fully replace lost collagen production, but the clinical literature consistently demonstrates that targeted supplementation at evidence-based doses meaningfully slows the decline and supports measurable structural improvements across skin, joint, and bone tissue.
The 10 Best Collagen Supplements of 2026
#1 Metagenics StayStrong+ 4-in-1 Collagen Whole Body Chew
Best for: Comprehensive whole-body collagen support in a single daily chew
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Formula
|4-in-1: UC-II + Fortigel + Verisol + Tendoforte
|Form
|Chew
|Manufacturing Standard
|Pharmaceutical-grade quality standards
|Targets
|Skin, joints, nails, connective tissue
Most collagen supplements force you to choose between focusing on skin or joints, powder or capsules, one type or another. Metagenics StayStrong+ 4-in-1 Collagen Whole Body Chew is the only product on this list that simultaneously addresses all four primary collagen outcomes. From skin elasticity, joint comfort and nail strength, and connective tissue integrity using four distinct, clinically studied collagen ingredients in a single daily collagen chewables.
The formula combines UC-II (undenatured Type II collagen for cartilage via oral immune tolerance), Fortigel (hydrolyzed collagen peptides clinically studied for cartilage and tendon support), Verisol (specific bioactive collagen peptides with published RCT evidence for skin elasticity and nail strength), and Tendoforte (patented collagen peptides designed for tendon and ligament connective tissue). Each ingredient is backed by its own clinical literature; no other consumer collagen product combines all four in a single serving.
The chew format is a meaningful differentiator. Adherence data across supplement categories consistently shows that format determines compliance. Products requiring powder mixing or multiple capsules are abandoned at higher rates than formats that can be consumed in seconds without preparation. A supplement that works in theory but is skipped in practice produces no benefit; a chew that gets taken every day produces cumulative results.
Metagenics operates under rigorous pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing standards, with quality controls that exceed standard dietary supplement GMP requirements.
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#2 Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Best for: Daily mixing into coffee or smoothies; skin, hair, and nail support
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|20g Types I and III hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides
|Source
|Grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine
|Form
|Powder (unflavored and flavored)
|Third-Party Testing
|NSF Certified
|Key Ingredients
|Hyaluronic acid 80mg; vitamin C 90mg (Advanced formulation)
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is the most widely recognized collagen supplement on the market and the #1 best-selling collagen supplement on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings at 4.6 stars. Its popularity reflects genuine product merit. Each serving delivers 20g of hydrolyzed Type I and III collagen peptides from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine sources, well above the 2.5–5g minimum effective threshold demonstrated in published RCTs. NSF Certification provides third-party quality assurance above and beyond standard GMP compliance.
The powder dissolves completely in hot or cold beverages without altering taste, which is the practical benchmark that determines whether a powder supplement actually gets used consistently. The formula is gluten-free, dairy-free, contains no artificial sweeteners, and carries Whole30 Approved and Paleo-Friendly certifications for users with dietary protocol requirements.
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#3 Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein
Best for: Multi-type collagen coverage; gut health; skin, joint, and hair in one product
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|10g per serving; 10 collagen types from 4 sources
|Source
|Bovine hide, chicken bone broth, wild-caught fish, fermented eggshell membrane
|Form
|Powder (unflavored and flavored)
|Third-Party Testing
|GMP-certified; clinically studied ingredients
|Key Ingredients
|Vitamin C 90mg; SBO probiotics 2 billion CFU (Bacillus coagulans)
Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein is the most comprehensive multi-source collagen formula available in mainstream retail, delivering 10 types of collagen from four distinct food-based sources (bovine hide, chicken bone broth, wild-caught fish, and fermented eggshell membrane) in a single scoop. No other widely distributed product matches this breadth of collagen types, including Types I, II, III, V, and X.
The formula addresses a meaningful gap: different collagen types serve different tissues, and single-source products inevitably leave some outcomes uncovered. Ancient Nutrition’s multi-source approach mirrors the tissue specificity of collagen biology. The inclusion of SBO probiotics (Bacillus coagulans, 2 billion CFU) and vitamin C (90mg) addresses both the gut-skin axis and the cofactor requirements for endogenous collagen synthesis in a single serving.
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#4 Sports Research Collagen Peptides
Best for: Budget-conscious buyers; athletes subject to banned substance testing
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|11g Types I and III hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides
|Source
|Grass-fed bovine
|Form
|Powder (unflavored)
|Third-Party Testing
|Informed Sport Certified; IGEN Non-GMO Verified
|Key Ingredients
|Vitamin C 90mg (select formulations)
Sports Research delivers third-party-certified collagen at the best cost-per-serving among certified products on this list, approximately $0.85–$1.00 per serving depending on container size. Informed Sport Certification is particularly relevant for competitive athletes, as it specifically tests for substances prohibited under WADA and major sport governing body codes, providing a level of assurance that standard GMP certification does not.
At 11g per serving, Sports Research exceeds the minimum effective dose demonstrated in clinical trials (2.5–5g for skin outcomes) and sits within the evidence-supported range for joint outcomes, though users targeting higher-dose joint support protocols may want to double-scoop. The base formula is clean, unflavored, and non-GMO.
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#5 Codeage Multi Collagen Powder Platinum
Best for: Adults wanting all five collagen types plus connective tissue coverage in powder form
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|9g per serving; Types I, II, III, V, and X
|Source
|Multiple (chicken, beef, fish) including bone broth
|Form
|Powder
|Key Ingredients
|Chicken and beef bone broth concentrate
Codeage Multi Collagen Powder Platinum provides Types I, II, III, V, and X from multiple food-based sources. Covering the full spectrum of structural collagen types relevant to skin, cartilage, bone, and vascular connective tissue. The hydrolyzed processing ensures faster absorption and improved digestibility compared to non-hydrolyzed collagen proteins.
Independent testers report that the powder does not change the texture or taste of foods or beverages it’s mixed into, which is the practical standard for a supplement that needs to be used daily. The formula is non-GMO and free from dairy, soy, and gluten.
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#6 Vitauthority Multi Collagen Protein Plus
Best for: Users who want collagen and vitamin C synthesis cofactors in a single formula
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|Multiple collagen types per serving
|Form
|Powder
|Key Ingredients
|Vitamin C; targets hair, skin, nails, and joints
|Retail Rating
|4.7 stars across 6,091+ ratings (Target)
Vitauthority Multi Collagen Protein Plus includes vitamin C directly in the formula, addressing the most commonly overlooked aspect of collagen supplementation: without adequate vitamin C, the enzymes responsible for forming collagen’s triple helix structure cannot function effectively. Many collagen powders require consumers to stack a separate vitamin C supplement. Vitauthority removes that friction.
The 4.7-star rating across more than 6,000 verified reviews at Target reflects strong real-world satisfaction across a broad consumer base. Multiple formulations are available, and BOGO 50% Off deals are frequently available at GNC, making it a strong value option for multi-bottle purchases.
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#7 Momentous Collagen Peptides
Best for: Competitive athletes subject to drug testing; tendon and ligament support
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|15g Types I and III hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides
|Source
|Grass-fed bovine
|Form
|Powder
|Third-Party Testing
|NSF Certified for Sport
|Key Ingredients
|Clean formula; no artificial sweeteners or synthetic flavors
Momentous carries NSF Certified for Sport, which is the most stringent third-party certification in the supplement industry for athletes, testing specifically for substances banned under WADA code and major sport governing body regulations. For competitive athletes where a failed drug test can end a career, the choice of certification matters as much as the formula.
At 15g per serving, Momentous falls within the upper range of clinically studied doses and produces the same skin and connective tissue outcomes documented in clinical trials as products marketed specifically to the beauty market. The collagen type, source, and dose are directly comparable. The formula contains no artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, or unnecessary additives.
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#8 Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides
Best for: Skin, hair, and nail outcomes; postmenopausal women targeting dermal matrix support
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|20g Types I and III per serving
|Source
|Grass-fed bovine
|Form
|Powder
|Third-Party Testing
|NSF Certified; additional certifications
|Key Ingredients
|Biotin 2,500mcg; organic silica from horsetail; vitamin C
Garden of Life combines the clinical 20g collagen dose with the highest biotin content of any mainstream collagen powder (2,500mcg per serving) alongside organic silica from horsetail and vitamin C. This is the most comprehensively formulated skin, hair, and nail collagen product on this list. Every cofactor associated with dermal matrix support and keratinous tissue (hair, nails) is present in the formula rather than requiring separate supplementation.
Biotin at 2,500mcg targets the hair and nail component of the beauty supplement outcome specifically. A 2017 study showed that 2.5g of specific bioactive collagen peptides for 24 weeks improved nail growth rate by 12% and reduced the frequency of broken nails by 42%; Garden of Life provides both the collagen dose and the cofactor stack to support this outcome.
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#9 Vital Proteins Marine Collagen
Best for: Pescatarians; skin-focused outcomes; those avoiding bovine products
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|12g Type I hydrolyzed marine collagen per serving
|Source
|Wild-caught fish
|Form
|Powder
|Key Ingredients
|Single-ingredient marine collagen
Vital Proteins Marine Collagen is the cleanest pescatarian-appropriate option in the collagen category with a single-ingredient, wild-caught, non-GMO marine collagen powder that delivers 12g of Type I hydrolyzed collagen per serving. Marine collagen peptides have a slightly smaller molecular weight than bovine collagen (approximately 1–3 kDa vs. 3–5 kDa), which may support marginally faster absorption, though clinical head-to-head comparisons between marine and bovine sources do not currently demonstrate significant differences in skin outcome measures.
Independent testers report no fishy taste or smell, which is a common concern that this product consistently overcomes. The powder dissolves completely in hot or cold liquids.
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#10 HUM Nutrition Collagen Love Capsules
Best for: Users who prefer capsules over powder; those who cannot mix daily
|Feature
|Details
|Collagen Type & Dose
|600mg Types I and III per serving (3 capsules)
|Form
|Capsule
|Third-Party Testing
|Triple-tested by independent lab
|Key Ingredients
|Hyaluronic acid; vitamin C; red wine extract; grapeseed extract
HUM Nutrition Collagen Love is the best-formulated collagen capsule option for users who genuinely cannot or will not incorporate a daily powder into their routine. The formula combines collagen with a skin-supportive cofactor blend — hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, red wine extract, and grapeseed extract. In a convenient three-capsule daily serving that requires no mixing, measuring, or preparation.
The practical limitation is dose: at 600mg per serving, HUM Collagen Love delivers significantly less collagen than powder products providing 10–20g. Users should understand that capsule collagen supplementation at this dose is best used as a complement to a collagen-rich diet (bone broth, collagen-containing whole foods) rather than as a primary collagen source comparable to clinical-dose powders.
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How to Choose the Best Collagen Supplement for Your Goals
Match Collagen Type to Your Specific Health Goal
The most common mistake in choosing a collagen supplement is treating all collagen products as interchangeable. Collagen type, dose, and source all determine which tissues are targeted and through which biological mechanism.
For skin hydration and elasticity: Hydrolyzed Type I collagen peptides at 2.5–10g daily. Bovine and marine sources both provide Type I; look for added vitamin C (required cofactor) and hyaluronic acid (supports dermal moisture retention). Most clinical trials showing skin benefit use this combination.
For joint comfort and cartilage support: Two distinct approaches exist. Hydrolyzed collagen at 10–20g daily accumulates in cartilage tissue and stimulates chondrocytes to produce new cartilage matrix over 3–6 months. Undenatured Type II collagen (UC-II) at 40mg daily works through oral immune tolerance. Which is a fundamentally different mechanism that reduces joint inflammation rather than directly building cartilage matrix. These are not equivalent or interchangeable on a per-gram basis.
For hair and nail strength: Type I and III hydrolyzed peptides at 2.5g or more daily. A 2017 peer-reviewed study found that 2.5g of specific bioactive collagen peptides for 24 weeks improved nail growth rate by 12% and reduced the frequency of broken nails by 42%. Added biotin supports the keratin component of hair and nail structure.
For bone mineral density: 5g collagen peptides daily for 12+ months. A randomized controlled trial found that postmenopausal women supplementing with 5g of specific collagen peptides daily had significantly greater increases in bone mineral density in the spine and femoral neck compared to placebo after one year.
What to Look For on the Label
Before purchasing, verify these label elements:
Look for: “Hydrolyzed collagen” or “collagen peptides” — this confirms the protein has been enzymatically broken into smaller peptides for greater bioavailability. Collagen type clearly stated (I, II, III, or combination), source declared (bovine, marine, chicken, eggshell), and a dose per serving that matches the clinically studied range for your target outcome: 2.5–15g for hydrolyzed peptides, 40mg for UC-II.
Avoid: Proprietary blends that conceal individual ingredient amounts; excessive additives, artificial sweeteners, or artificial colors; and any product labeled “vegan collagen” that does not clearly disclose that it contains no actual collagen — plant-based “collagen boosters” support cofactors for collagen synthesis but do not contain collagen itself.
Powder vs. Capsule vs. Gummy vs. Liquid
Powder is the most practical form for reaching clinical doses. Unflavored collagen dissolves in coffee, smoothies, or water and delivers 10–20g per serving — the range where most trial data is concentrated. The vast majority of clinical trial evidence comes from powder-based interventions.
Capsules offer fixed, convenient dosing but typically provide only 0.6–3g per serving. Reaching a clinically studied dose of 10g would require 10–15+ capsules daily, which is not practical. Best used by users who genuinely cannot use powder and understand the dose limitation.
Gummies are popular but not ideal for clinical outcomes. Added sugars and artificial flavors are common; ingredient stability in gummy form leads to less reliable actual collagen content per serving; and dosing is typically low and variable.
Liquid collagen offers ready-to-drink convenience and is particularly appealing for older adults who have difficulty with powders or capsules. However, liquid formats often contain lower collagen concentrations at premium price points. Check for added sugars, preservatives, and confirmed collagen content per serving before purchasing.
The Vitamin C Cofactor: Why It Cannot Be Skipped
Vitamin C is not optional for collagen synthesis, it is a required substrate for the enzymes that build collagen’s molecular structure.
Prolyl hydroxylase and lysyl hydroxylase are the enzymes responsible for hydroxylating proline and lysine residues within the collagen chain. This hydroxylation step is essential: without it, the three collagen chains cannot fold into the stable triple helix structure that gives collagen its mechanical properties. Both enzymes require vitamin C as a cofactor. When vitamin C is insufficient, these enzymes cannot function effectively, and collagen synthesis is impaired regardless of how much collagen peptide substrate is available.
A study by Shaw et al. (2017) found that collagen supplementation combined with 50mg vitamin C doubled collagen synthesis rates compared to collagen alone in a controlled intervention. This effect size is significant enough that consuming collagen without vitamin C represents a meaningful missed opportunity.
Practical guidance: Take 250–500mg of vitamin C alongside your collagen supplement, or choose a formula that already includes it. Whole food sources count: a medium bell pepper delivers approximately 120mg vitamin C; a medium orange approximately 70mg. If your collagen product already includes vitamin C, check the dose against your total daily intake before adding additional supplementation.
How Long Does It Take for Collagen Supplements to Work?
Clinical timelines vary by outcome. Below are the evidence-based benchmarks from published trials:
Skin hydration and elasticity: Initial measurable improvements at 4–8 weeks with consistent daily use; stronger and more consistent effects at 8–12 weeks. Most published RCTs use 8–12 week study periods for skin outcomes.
Wrinkle depth reduction: The majority of trials showing wrinkle effects use 12–24 week intervention periods. Shorter trials may show early trends but typically do not reach statistical significance for wrinkle depth measures.
Joint comfort: Initial improvements in comfort and mobility with hydrolyzed collagen peptides typically appear at 8–12 weeks. Meaningful cartilage-level benefit requires 3–6 months of consistent daily supplementation for structural changes to accumulate.
Hair and nail growth: Noticeable changes in growth rate and structural integrity typically require 12–16 weeks. The nail growth study cited above (Hexsel et al., 2017) used a 24-week intervention period to measure maximum benefit.
Bone mineral density: 12+ months of daily supplementation required; the primary randomized controlled trial data on collagen and bone density measured outcomes at 12 months.
The single most important variable across every outcome category is consistency. Daily supplementation over weeks and months produces the cumulative signaling effect that drives fibroblast and chondrocyte upregulation. Sporadic use, even of a high-quality product at the correct dose is unlikely to produce measurable results regardless of total elapsed time.
Frequently Asked Questions
What type of collagen is best for skin?
Type I collagen is the primary structural protein in skin, comprising approximately 80% of dermal collagen and forming the fibrillar network that provides skin with tensile strength, firmness, and resistance to wrinkling. Both bovine and marine sources deliver Type I hydrolyzed collagen; marine peptides have a slightly smaller molecular weight that may marginally accelerate absorption, though clinical outcomes for skin markers are comparable across both sources in their respective published trials.
For skin outcomes, look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides (labeled “collagen peptides” or “hydrolyzed collagen”) at a minimum dose of 2.5g daily, with vitamin C included in the formula or taken alongside it.
What type of collagen is best for joints?
Type II collagen is the primary structural protein in articular cartilage — it forms the fibrillar network optimized for compressive loading that allows joints to absorb impact without structural damage.
Two distinct supplementation strategies exist for joint support:
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides at 10–20g daily accumulate in cartilage tissue and stimulate chondrocytes to produce new cartilage matrix over time. This is a volume-dependent, dose-responsive intervention that requires 3–6 months for meaningful structural benefit.
Undenatured Type II collagen (UC-II) at 40mg daily works through oral immune tolerance — the intact, non-denatured structure of UC-II interacts with gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) to reduce the autoimmune-like inflammatory response that contributes to joint discomfort in aging and osteoarthritis. This is a completely different mechanism, and the 40mg UC-II dose is not comparable to or interchangeable with a 40mg hydrolyzed peptide dose.
Is marine collagen better than bovine collagen?
Marine collagen is predominantly Type I and may have a slightly smaller peptide size (approximately 1–3 kDa) compared to bovine collagen (3–5 kDa), which could theoretically support marginally faster intestinal absorption. However, clinical head-to-head comparisons between marine and bovine collagen in humans are limited, and both sources demonstrate statistically significant improvements in skin outcome measures in their respective published trials.
Bovine collagen provides both Type I and Type III in most powder formulas and is generally more affordable and widely available per gram of peptides. Marine collagen is appropriate for pescatarians, those avoiding bovine products, or those who prefer a non-bovine source for ethical or dietary reasons.
How much collagen should you take per day?
Published clinical research supports the following daily dose ranges:
Doses above 15–20g daily do not appear to produce proportionally greater skin benefit than 10g in current literature. For joint outcomes, higher doses (10–20g) are supported by clinical data and are appropriate for individuals with existing joint concerns.
Are collagen supplements safe?
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides are among the best-tolerated supplements in the clinical literature. The most commonly reported side effects are mild digestive symptoms such as bloating or a temporary feeling of fullness. That typically resolve with continued use or dose adjustment.
Specific populations should take note of allergen exposure: marine-derived collagen products are contraindicated for individuals with fish or shellfish allergies; multi-source products containing eggshell membrane, chicken, or beef collagen may be problematic for individuals with corresponding food sensitivities. Always review the label’s allergen statement.
Individuals with kidney or liver conditions affecting protein metabolism should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding any collagen supplement, as the increased protein load from daily collagen use may be a relevant clinical consideration.
Because the FDA does not evaluate or approve dietary supplements before they enter the market, always choose products with independent third-party testing from NSF International, Informed Sport, USP, or an equivalent certifying body. Third-party certification is the consumer’s primary protection against label inaccuracy and contamination.
Collagen supplements are generally considered safe at the doses studied in clinical trials. As with any new supplement, consult a healthcare professional before beginning use. Particularly if you are taking medications with which high-dose protein supplementation could interact.
M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.