On Episode 295 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis James, along with his regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond, pitted two bodybuilding icons against each other by discussing who was best. Jay Cutler or Big Ramy?

Big Ramy, the Egyptian bodybuilder whose real name is Mamdouh Elssbiay and is of Egyptian descent, took the muscle business by storm by winning the IFBB Amateur Mr. Olympia event in 2012. The following year, he made the Mr Olympia final, improving his eighth-place debut and earning back-to-back victories in 2020 and 2021.

Jay Cutler is a four-time Mr. Olympia, having won the Sandow in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2010, but was past his prime when the two behemoths collided at the 2013 final. Still, “The Quad Stomper” placed sixth, while an up-and-coming Ramy scored eighth.

With their monstrous size and thick frames, observers have often debated who was the best bodybuilder of their time, overall. And, on the latest edition of The Menace Podcast, that conversation continued.

Jay Cutler vs. Big Ramy: Comparing Size, Conditioning, and Symmetry

Reflecting on Cutler’s win over Ramy in 2013, Jose Raymond said that The Quad Stomper was “gifted that spot,” noting that the Egyptian was “significantly bigger and in better shape” on stage. James, agreed, saying that Ramy had made Cutler look “bad in a lot of poses.”

So, could a prime Jay Cutler beat a peak Big Ramy? Apparently not, asserted Dennis James. “Those two were the widest bodybuilders I’ve ever seen,” said the host. “But the most impressive one, was Ramy, in my eyes. Just because the width, then the waist, and then the f***ing flare in the quads.” James went on to say that Big Ramy was so stacked in his heyday, that he looked like a “cartoon character.”

Do you agree? To see this full episode of The Menace Podcast on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel, where the crew also dissected the latest bodybuilding news, see below.