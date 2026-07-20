The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now in the history books with a record 6.6 million soccer fans packing 16 stadiums to make this the highest-attended World Cup of all-time. Hosted by 11 cities in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada, each participating team battled the challenges of travel, weather warnings, and some questionable refereeing decisions, but on July 19, Spain topped the list of 48 teams in order to lift the sport’s most prestigious trophy. So, with the biggest ever tournament now behind us, M&F takes a look at the wild stats that made the 2026 World Cup a truly unforgettable one.

What Made the 2026 FIFA World Cup Historic?

Who Scored the Most Goals at the 2026 World Cup?

French footballing icon Kylian Mbappé received the Golden Boot, scoring 10 goals and beating Argentina’s Lionell Messi (8) and England’s Jude Bellingham (7) in the process. Mbappé’s goal total also cemented him as the all-time World Cup goal scorer, bringing his total to 22 and edging out Lionel Messi (21).

Which Teams Scored the Most Goals in the Tournament?

In terms of teams, the highest scoring nations were England and France, with both teams amassing 20 goals, closely followed by Argentina with 19.

In the all-time standings, the most goals scored by a team at a World Cup is still 27 goals—this incredible feat was made by Hungary in 1954.

Which Nation Was the Surprise Team of the 2026 World Cup?

Sporting achievements come in all shapes and sizes, and Cape Verde’s 2026 World Cup story was nothing short of inspiring. Not only did they become the smallest nation by population (less than 600,000 ) ever to reach the knockout stage, but they also made it to the Round of 16. On top of that, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, Vozinha (Josimar Dias) set age-related records during the tournament, becoming the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at the age of 40 years and 12 days in their 0-0 clash with eventual winners, Spain.

Who Played the Most Minutes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Spain’s defenders Marc Cucurella and Pau Cubarsi played for 750 minutes, as did Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The expanded eight-match path made the new all-time record possible, beating the one previously set in 1990, when the 720 benchmark was first achieved.

Who Was the Youngest Player at the 2026 World Cup?

At just 17 years and 240 days, Mexico’s Gilberto Mora was the youngest player at the 2026 World Cup. But in terms of all-time standings, Norman Whiteside is still the youngest ever player, as he was 17 years and 41 days old while representing Northern Ireland in 1982. Mora was also 5 days older than Pelé, who was part of the Brazil’s winning World Cup side in 1958.

Who Was the MVP of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante was named player of the tournament, hurtling Spain towards victory with an incredible 790 successful passes and breaking his own record for the most ever registered by a player at a World Cup. (The midfielder had already made 638 successful passes in Qatar, in 2022.) Rodri’s nearest challengers in North America were Pau Cubarsi (668) and Aymeric Laporte (618).

How Spain Extended Its Historic Unbeaten Run

Spain’s successful 2026 campaign set another dominant record, with the winning team now unbeaten after 38 international matches. In fact, Spain haven’t been bested since a 1-0 loss to Colombia all the way back in March 2024. This feat tops Italy, who had a 37-match winning streak from 2018 to 2021.

With records broken and history made, the most well-attended World Cup in history is now etched in the history books. So, all eyes now look towards Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, as the teams train towards future footballing greatness in 2030.