Any person or group that has been in the same industry for 25 years will confirm that it doesn’t happen by luck. Objectively, you must be successful and consistent. That standard is higher in the music business, where one hit wonders can come and go at the drop of a dime.

That’s why a group like D12 is revered and respected in and out of the business. Ever since they released their debut album Devil’s Night in 2001, the group has been a regular and successful presence in the hip-hop scene.

There have been various incarnations of the group, but the current version is a duo that includes Swifty McVay and Kuniva. As one of the founders of the Dirty Dozen, Kuniva acknowledged that what had unfolded was beyond anything he thought was possible.

“From what I imagined as a teenager to now and to see it come into fruition, I never imagined it would be this big,” he said. “I never thought I’d be doing it at this high level. And it’s just been a heck of a ride.”

D12 may be best known for their run with Eminem that included the massive hit “My Band,” in the mid 2000’s, but they have remained connected to the industry and has a very loyal fanbase in 2026. Kuniva confirmed that making health a priority has been one reason why he can enjoy the success he has today.

“I’m always trying to perfect my craft and just help my overall health in general.”

The Change That He Didn’t Know He Needed

Kuniva admits that he didn’t always think about things like working out or eating healthy. Despite being admonished by his wife from time to time, he ate a variety of food that may not have served him well.

“Steak was one of my things. Steak, chicken, a lot of fatty foods, cheesy foods, things like that,” he recalled. “So, it wasn’t healthy at all.”

That changed after a friend convinced him to try a vegan diet. Like many people that are new to the lifestyle, Kuniva thought being vegan and vegetarian was the same thing. He has since learned that vegetarians avoid meat, while vegans avoid all animal-derived ingredients and products altogether. Nowadays, he has been telling other people about the difference and mentioned that the well-being of animals was on the forefront of his mind when it came to making the full commitment.

“I just wanted to make a conscious decision to be better as a person and just to put something healthier into my lifestyle and just play my part in looking out for animals, you know, in that sense. So that was part of my decision right there.”

Kuniva noticed changes immediately in how he felt, looked, and even an increase in energy. There was another benefit he didn’t expect but was very happy with.

“I’ve noticed I have a lot more breath control. I’m not as winded as I used to be. I guess it could be from, you know, the fatty foods or whatever the case may be, but since I made the switch, I have a lot more wind on stage.”

Maintaining the Lifestyle on the Road

One issue that Kuniva faces when touring or traveling in general is finding vegan food or having it prepared for him. Having a restricted nutrition plan means food must be carefully chosen. Unfortunately, not everyone in the music industry got the memo about the difference between vegetarian and vegan.

“My management when they’re out there with us, they’re not very vegan knowledgeable with a lot of things. So I have to tell them certain things that I need,” Kuniva explained. “And sometimes they just can’t find the proper things, but they still find good things for us to eat, for me to eat.”

Any athlete or entertainer that travels abroad will confirm that extra care is needed when it comes to food because of how it is prepared or packaged. That makes finding vegan friendly food even tougher, but Kuniva has managed.

“I have to rely on a lot of sides sometimes, and it can become challenging at times but for the most part we make it happen.”

Kuniva revealed that he is a notorious snacker, but he and his wife have found ways to work around that as well. As a matter of fact, there were so many options he liked that he had to make himself back off snacking so often.

“There are vegan chips and, you know, vegan nuts and all that kind of stuff, and I like the vegan jerky.”

D12 Forever

Kuniva’s energy that comes from his new diet is also satisfying his hunger to thrive behind the mic. D12’s latest album, D12 Forever Vol. 1, is out now, and Kuniva is as proud of this one as he is of all the history-making music they have released in their two-decade-plus long career. One track on the new album is Nightmare Walking, which features rap icons Xzibit and Ice T.

“I’m excited for them to hear the music. And we’ve been working on this project for like, you know, a year, a little over a year, and it’s just been fun as far as creating and just getting back in the studio, feeling that fire that I had before.”

This release is already being met with positive reviews, which could be a sign of things to come. To validate the duo’s intentions, Kuniva concluded, “I would say buckle up because it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

Learn more about D12 here and follow them on Instagram and YouTube.