Many fitness enthusiasts spend a lot of time doing research on a variety of topics that they hope will take them to the next level. What workout methods are best? What is the latest research on peptides saying? How can I recover faster?

It can take a lot of time to consume all the information available from the world’s foremost experts on those topics. It would be nice if they could all just sit in a room so you can learn from them directly or even ask them questions.

Olympia University 2026 Invites You

That is exactly what will happen at the 2026 Olympia World Fitness Expo. Once a year, many of the biggest names and most established leaders throughout the health and fitness world gather in Las Vegas to take part in Olympia University, and it is made possible by Dominate Your Game.

Dr. Michael Palmieri is the Director of Research for DYG and has been the mastermind behind Olympia University every year. He will also deliver the keynote address this year. Olympia University could be considered a crown jewel of Olympia Weekend, and he encourages those going to Las Vegas on Sept. 26 and 27 to come see why.

“Last year was the best turnout we’ve had since we’ve started doing this,” Palmieri shared. He also revealed that it wasn’t only general fitness-minded people who were coming to hear the experts speak.

“About a third of our attendees were practitioners, including physicians, physical therapists, nurse practitioners, and chiropractors.”

There was also a VIP Experience in 2025 that several people took advantage of, which received many positive reviews. Palmieri is optimistic that 2026 will be even better because of all the value that comes with being a VIP, including full access to the Olympia World Fitness Expo.

“The VIP package includes guaranteed seating, meet and greet, photo opportunities, and the CEU’s. That all comes along with the personalized name badge, commemorative bag, and a full weekend pass to the Olympia Expo.”

The Who’s Who of Health

The experts and leaders that take part in Olympia University already resemble a Who’s Who of the fitness industry, with more names possibly to be added. The experts are grouped into panels and take part in fireside chats with the attendees getting opportunities to learn directly from them and even ask questions. Last year, there were sessions held in both their exclusive room and on an Expo stage in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The wisdom that was being shared captivated audiences throughout the weekend and are sure to do so again this year.

To date, the confirmed list of speakers that are expected to be a part of Olympia University are as follows:

Rick Collins: lawyer and legal expert

lawyer and legal expert Dr. George Touliatos: “Dr. Testosterone”

“Dr. Testosterone” Dr. Elizabeth Yurth: anti-aging and longevity expert

anti-aging and longevity expert Dr. Eric Fete: founder of Prime-X

founder of Prime-X Nathan Payton: renowned strongman nutrition coach

renowned strongman nutrition coach Lacy Puttuck: registered dietitian nutritionist

registered dietitian nutritionist Dylan Gemelli: biohacking expert and educator

biohacking expert and educator Cindy Miranda: sports medicine expert, NPC Figure athlete

sports medicine expert, NPC Figure athlete Jay Campbell: co-founder BioLongevity Labs, author

co-founder BioLongevity Labs, author Dr. Jonathan Mike: performance architect

performance architect Trevor Kruder: founder of Alpha Biomed Industries

founder of Alpha Biomed Industries Saxby Payton: registered dietitian, personal trainer

registered dietitian, personal trainer Dr. Lee Doernte: bodybuilding coach, professor of Sports and Exercise Sciences

There will be many events at the Olympia World Fitness Expo that are sure to create long-lasting memories for those attending. You are sure to see many of the leading supplement brands handing out samples and giving out swag as well. As great as that could be, sitting in on these conversations at Olympia University will help those that attend leave with much more: knowledge that they can use to improve themselves and their quality of life long after the free supplement samples run out. Palmieri emphasized the rarity that comes with an opportunity to learn from so many experts at once.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous,” Palmieri said with a laugh. “The level of education and real-world application that these people bring to the table is unmatched. Some of these physicians charge $1,000 per consultation, and that is for a phone or Zoom if you’re lucky. This is in-person, you get them all here, and you can ask them whatever you want.”

To learn more and sign up for Olympia University, including their VIP package, go to their website. For more information on the Olympia World Fitness Expo, go to www.mrolympia.com .