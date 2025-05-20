Anew Fitness is confronting a critical void in America’s wellness ecosystem: senior fitness. The company is meeting this challenge head-on by bringing movement, motivation, and wellness foresight directly to the doors of underserved older adults. The mission was born from a personal pain point and aims to correct a glaring problem right before our eyes.

Trained fitness professionals lead Anew Fitness’s programs, improving cognitive and physical functions while building a community of trust and support based on the company’s humanitarian vision.

A Crisis in Plain Sight

Over 60% of seniors in assisted living facilities lack access to consistent fitness programming, a massive public health failure. Studies show that access to regular fitness programming reduces fall risks and improves quality of life, a marked difference from traditional fitness solutions for seniors. The conventional methods often fail to meet this population’s mobility, cognitive, or social engagement needs.

Location: Gentilly Senior Center

Anew Fitness addresses these gaps through programming like chair yoga, chair aerobics, resistance training, and line dancing. These initiatives are led by certified trainers who bring passion to each class, fostering strong relationships with seniors and giving them hope and encouragement.

Anew Fitness

Frederick Griffith founded Anew Fitness in 2020 to transform senior wellness through its scalable, expert-led fitness programs tailored to the needs of aging adults. The B2B model partners with senior centers, dementia care units, churches, and residential facilities to bring on-site fitness classes directly to where seniors live and gather, eliminating access barriers and promoting consistent physical activity.

Personal Mission

The founder of Anew Fitness was inspired to help seniors from a personal tragedy. In 2018, Griffith’s mother had her leg amputated due to complications from diabetes. She had 30 days of physical therapy at home, but it was not enough time for her to adjust to her new life. Griffith would go to her house and train her as a certified personal trainer, seeing results in only six months.

Social Responsibility

Along with addressing a critical societal need, Anew Fitness also incorporates social responsibility into its programs by developing partnerships with organizations that serve seniors. These essential partnerships improve the lives of the most underserved senior citizens while uplifting them through fun, safe, and effective fitness programs. Also, to reach as many seniors as possible, the founder hosts a monthly segment on Fox8, Anew You with Frederick.

The company has gained traction since its inception, and its achievements have been lauded in the industry. It was a 2023 BeyGood Foundation Recipient and raised $180 thousand in capital in 2024. The company went on to receive the 2024 AARP Legacy Award and a City Proclamation from New Orleans the same year.

Anew Fitness is making great strides in addressing a dire need in the senior community. Spurred by a tragedy, the founder aims to improve the quality of life for many seniors, regardless of income. The company has quickly received industry recognition, highlighting an underserved community that deserves more.

