Back-to-back Olympia Men’s Physique winner, Ryan Terry is all about consistency and through his detailed, training, recovery, and nutrition, the buff Brit has figured out what works and has stuck with it. To that end, Terry took to Instagram recently, to share a longstanding breakfast that has led to phenomenal success in the world of bodybuilding. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“This is my Olympia winning breakfast,” Terry shared with his 2.6 million Instagram followers in his recent IG post. “Simple, effective, and built for performance.” The two-time Men’s Physique trophy winner explained that “everything here has a purpose.” So let’s get started.

Ryan Terry’s Olympia-Winning Breakfast

Just add water to:

Oats: 120g

Terry begins his breakfast bowl construction with oats, “For slow-release carbs, to keep me fueled through the morning,” he explained. Oats contained a startling array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant properties, including manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins B1 AND B5. Oats are also a great source of soluble fiber, reducing blood glucose and improving digestion.

Banana: 1 Large

This bodybuilder likes to pick a large, full banana for his breakfast creation, adding a natural source of potassium and vitamin C to his bowl.

Blueberries: 30g

Terry also adds blueberries to supercharge his already nutritious breakfast, “For natural sugars, fibers, and micronutrients,” he explained. Blueberries also add a significant source of vitamin K, which is known to help with muscle damage following epic gym sessions.

Peanut Butter: 40g

Finally, Terry adds peanut butter, “For healthy fats, keeping me fuller for longer,” he noted. Of course, peanut butter is also a great source of protein while being low in carbohydrates.

Whey Protein: 2 Scoops

To make the most of his muscle, Terry adds two scoops of whey protein to complete his breakfast of Olympia champions, “To support muscle recovery and growth,” he said.

Final macro tally:

Carbohydrates: 65g (38%)

Fat: 29g (38%)

Protein: 40g (24%)

To sum up, Ryan Terry shares the overall benefits of his go-to breakfast for bodybuilding gains. “It’s balanced, it’s consistent, and it sets the tone for the rest of the day,” he explained. The reigning Men’s Physique champion also noted that he’s been making the same morning meal for over 20 years.

Well, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

To follow Ryan Terry on Instagram, click here.