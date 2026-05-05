For five years now, Fit to Serve has recognized, honored, and told the stories of some of America’s military members and first responders that have achieved high levels of service and fitness excellence. F2S has been a written column since the beginning but is now branching out to multimedia, with the first episode featuring Green Beret Nick “The Machine” Lavery. Lavery’s full interview can be seen on the M&F YouTube channel, but he offered significant tidbits of wisdom and inspiration that is highlighted below.

THE ROAD TO EXCELLENCE ISN’T THE SAME FOR EVERYONE

Lavery wasted no time sharing knowledge about what it takes to serve in the military, and his first lesson was that no two paths are the same. While some may think all service members come from elite athletic backgrounds or a long lineage of service, Lavery said that no two paths to wearing the nation’s uniform are the same. His own path started in Massachusetts, raised by parents that struggled throughout his childhood. That grind served as a source of inspiration for him, though, showing him that he could work hard to achieve his goals.

“That comes from just a variety of different backgrounds, different experiences and at some point, you catch that bug and you want to give a shot at living this lifestyle and you do what it takes to make it and you can be an asset regardless.”

STRUGGLES IN CHILDHOOD CREATE STRENGTH IN ADULTHOOD

Lavery went on to describe his childhood as a stereotypical bullied kid. Having moved around often with his parents who were struggling financially, and going to different schools, young Nick wasn’t very social but did describe himself as scared and insecure. However, he looks back at that fondly and is appreciative of how hard his parents worked because of the lessons he learned along the way. Instead of focusing on adversity, he chooses to focus on the gifts that came as a result.

“I can look back on those moments now with just an enormous amount of gratitude because I was getting these reps in at resilience, at mental toughness from the time I was four all the way up through when I was eventually in college and eventually decided I want to get into the military. Resilience is built through one way, and one way only, and that is discomfort.”

MENTAL AND PHYSICAL TOUGHNESS WORK HAND IN HAND

Wilkins asked Lavery about whether his mental toughness fueled his physical toughness, or if it is the other way around. Lavery compared the question to the age-old question of the “chicken or the egg,” saying that he thinks the two may be enhanced at the same time. He did offer a solution for someone that may need to work on both.

“I would pose the argument that the most objective and effective way to build mental toughness is through physical training. It’s through physical suffering. Because 100 pounds is 100 pounds. The iron will never lie to you. You either can move it, or you can’t.”

FAITH AND TRAINING CAN BE GREAT THINGS TO RELY ON

Lavery credits his time in the military for many things, including his faith in God and path as a Christian. He also said that Green Berets are trained to be able to go through nonconventional situations in unconventional ways. They will go to the problem, solve it, and come back home.

Lavery’s injury came from a situation like that. An Afghan police officer that was supposed to be an ally turned on them and opened fire while they were surrounded by enemies on all sides. Lavery lost his leg after taking several rounds to it. The combination of his faith and his training to overcome adverse situations were keys to his year-long rehab after over 40 surgeries and eventual historic return to active duty, being the first above the knee amputee Green Beret to do so. For Lavery, returning to the battlefield wasn’t a goal; It was a formality.

“I knew at that point even from the time I was in the intensive care unit. I knew what I was going to do. I knew I was going to go back to the teams.”

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH LIKE-MINDED PEOPLE

Whether it is service, fitness, another career, or anything challenging in life, being surrounded by positive and like-minded people will both give you a greater chance of success and a way to be held accountable. Lavery had his father with him during most of his rehab. He also didn’t go back to the field alone, nor does he go solo on any of his professional endeavors now like his MCHN brand or his role as Chief Warrant Officer. He advised that surrounding yourself with the right people is not only beneficial, it’s necessary.

“You’re not going to get around the need for surrounding yourself with strong, capable people that are better than you, that are going to hold you accountable, pick you up when you’re face down, and push you forward.”

These are only examples of the numerous bits of insight that Lavery offered in his hour-plus long interview.

Subscribe to the M&F YouTube channel to see the interview in its entirety and to be notified when future episodes of Fit to Serve go live.

You can also learn more from Lavery and over 130 other heroes that have been honored on the Fit to Serve page.