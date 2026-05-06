Personal Trainers are in high demand. Aging populations are flooding into gyms with more complex physical needs than ever before. Busy professionals want efficient, personalized programming. New parents, post-injury clients, and youth athletes are seeking qualified guidance that keeps widening, from highly credentialed coaches with years of hands-on experience to newcomers who passed one online test and called it a day. If you are looking to invest serious time and money into your fitness, knowing the difference is essential. Jeff Payne has seen that variety up close. He runs a personal training studio in Connecticut, and separately runs a YouTube channel dedicated to educating fitness professionals on how to do their jobs better. He knows what separates a good trainer from a great one, and he has plenty to say about what clients should be looking for, too.

Certifications Aren’t Optional

Every legit trainer should have a nationally recognized certification, and not one that you complete through a three-day online course. Payne points to five organizations worth trusting: NASM, ACE, ACSM, NSCA, and ISSA. Earning one requires passing a comprehensive exam covering anatomy, exercise science, nutrition, and programming. Most PTs-to-be spend three to four months studying, often while juggling jobs and families.

“You only have six months to pass the exam, and it’s usually recommended you take it in three to four months,” Payne told Muscle & Fitness. “Basically, you’re cramming a college course on exercise science, anatomy, nutrition, and basic exercise form all at once.” To get through that material without burning out, Payne leans on Pocket Prep, a study app he’s recommended to his YouTube audience for years. The app quizzes users with exam-style questions, tracks weak spots by subject domain, and lets trainers study in short bursts throughout the day rather than grinding through a textbook for hours on end.

“Pocket Prep is a big time saver,” he said. “You can do 15, 20 minutes on your phone, answering questions, learning a whole bunch of different things. It just allows you to add it in throughout the day.” The app covers most of the major certification exams, including several of the specialty credentials trainers pursue after earning their baseline certification.

Upskilling: The Certifications That Set Trainers Apart

The best trainers, however, don’t stop at the basics. Within the first year, Payne recommends adding a nutrition certification, a skill set that’s consistently in demand and immediately applicable to nearly every client. He adds, organizations like NASM and Precision Nutrition both offer respected credentials in this area.

After that, the path depends on the clientele. Corrective exercise certifications are increasingly valuable. “Every year, more and more aging populations are coming in,” Payne said. “They have a lot of physical limitations. It very much benefits the personal trainer to know some corrective exercise techniques.”

Pre- and postnatal certifications are another nice-to-have specialty, Payne notes. Sports-specific credentials round out the options for trainers working with athletes at any level.

Most of these add-on certifications are online courses that a committed trainer can complete in two to three months. Each one expands the range of clients a trainer can safely and effectively work with.

What’s Beyond the Hard Skills That Matter

Credentials get a trainer in the door. What keeps clients coming back is something harder to quantify. Payne identifies two qualities that separate truly effective trainers from the rest: adaptability and accountability.

Adaptability means reading the room and the individual. He says, clients’ needs shift constantly, whether it’s an injury that changes the programming, a hectic week that calls for a lighter session, or a life stage like pregnancy that requires an entirely different approach.

Accountability, Payne argues, may be the most underrated skill in the entire profession. It’s also the one no app or AI program has managed to crack.

“People pay me money to come in to train in my facility because they need that appointment time,” he explained. “It’s very easy to skip a workout when there’s no human waiting on the other side. If you cancel on the personal trainer, you feel differently about it.”

There’s also the matter of fit. Payne pushes back on the assumption that the most physically imposing trainer in the gym is automatically the best choice. At his own studio, the trainers who consistently close new clients and retain them long-term tend to be approachable and knowledgeable, not necessarily the ones with the most impressive physiques.

“The average person who hires a personal trainer is a little bit intimidated to begin with,” Payne said. “They see that bodybuilder-ish looking person and think, ‘I can’t hang with that.’ The regular fit-looking person who knows their stuff and sounds professional, those are oftentimes the trainers who do really well.”

The Client’s Checklist: 3 Questions To Ask Before You Hire a PT

So how does an everyday gym-goer cut through surface level judgement? Payne says before signing up with any trainer, there are three things worth verifying.

First: Do they hold a legitimate certification from one of the recognized organizations?

Do they hold a legitimate certification from one of the recognized organizations? Second: How much real-world experience do they have? At least a year or two is the benchmark. It’s enough time to have worked through the learning curve that no textbook fully prepares you for.

How much real-world experience do they have? At least a year or two is the benchmark. It’s enough time to have worked through the learning curve that no textbook fully prepares you for. Third: Can they show evidence of results with clients who had similar goals to yours?

“If you’re trying to lose weight, show me some evidence that you’ve helped other people lose weight,” Payne said. “Hopefully, there are a few testimonials or a few reviews online.”

Payne points out that when prospective clients visit his studio’s website, there are only two pages they consistently check before reaching out: the homepage and the trainer bio page. People want to know who they’ll be working with and whether those people are qualified.

A great personal trainer is part educator, part motivator, and part behavioral coach. If all three line up, you’ve found someone worth the investment.

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