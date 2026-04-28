By any conventional standard, Jarrod Barakett’s recovery timeline should have been measured in cautious months, not accelerated milestones. Following emergency spinal surgery to relieve severe cord compression, he was told to expect a long, restrictive rehabilitation, one defined by immobility, pain management, and the slow rebuilding of basic function. Instead, he was back in the gym within ten weeks.

Today, Jarrod Barakett serves as President of The Light System™, the same technology he credits with dramatically altering the trajectory of his recovery. His story, however, is not simply about a faster return to form. It is about what happens when decades of physical strain compounds and converge at a single breaking point, and what happens when you are empowered to heal yourself.

Barakett’s life had long been defined by intensity. Raised in Canada, he pursued athletics with unusual breadth and commitment, competing in football, hockey, rugby, and high-level swimming. That appetite for physical challenge did not fade with age. It evolved. Skydiving, bungee jumping, and eventually boxing became part of his routine, culminating in a Golden Gloves silver medal at age 40. For years, his body absorbed the cumulative impact without protest.

At the same time, his body was reaching its own breaking point. What had once been manageable discomfort evolved into something far more serious. When numbness and mobility issues started to set in, it prompted a hospital visit that quickly escalated. Doctors informed him his spinal cord was severely compressed and required immediate surgical intervention to avoid a very real risk of paralysis.

A Difficult Recovery

While the procedure itself was successful, recovery proved to be far more challenging than Barakett anticipated.

Doctors advised him to avoid physical activity, such as weight training for six months. A turn to the gym was strictly forbidden. Even basic movements were difficult. The pain, he recalls, made routine actions like getting out of bed feel nearly impossible. Having seen the effects of dependency firsthand through a family member, he made the decision, almost immediately, to wean himself off prescribed opioids, adding another layer of difficulty to an already demanding recovery. By the fifth week, both physically and mentally, he found himself struggling. It was during this period that he was introduced to The Light System™.

An Unexpected Turning Point

At the time, Barakett approached the technology with curiosity more than expectation. He began using the Light System regularly, setting it up in both his home and workspace. Within days, he noticed subtle changes: less strain during movement, improved clarity, and a gradual sense that his body was responding differently than it had in previous weeks. Over time, those changes became more pronounced. By week ten, he had returned to the gym. Fourteen weeks earlier than the timeline he had been given by his surgeon. By the six-month mark, he describes himself as being in the best physical condition of his life

While individual experiences vary, Barakett considers that period a defining moment, not just in his recovery, but in how he began to think about the body’s ability to adapt when given the right support.

Understanding The Technology

Described by the company as “a convergence of light, color, frequency, geometry, and intention,” The Light System™ is meticulously designed to activate your body’s innate intelligence and restore harmony across all layers of your being. It works through three primary avenues operating in concert.

The first is polychromatic full-spectrum light therapy where every color of the visible spectrum delivers a distinct therapeutic benefit. Yellow supports digestion. Green calms the nervous system. Violet has been clinically linked to collagen stimulation. Orange plays a passive but critical protective role in the reproductive system. And as many know, red can accelerate cellular energy. The Light System™ deploys them all simultaneously.

The second is bio-photonic collision. Monitors release photons that collide at the center of the room, generating energy received at the cellular level and producing a measurable increase in cellular electroconductivity and bioelectricity. We are electrical beings, Barakett explains, and that cellular charge is fuel. When the body is fighting illness, stress, or injury, it drains that charge rapidly. The Light System™ brings it back up. A Harvard and Stanford-credentialed researcher documented an 80% increase in cellular voltage after a single one-hour session, a finding that points directly to enhanced mitochondrial function and ATP production which is the energy currency behind every repair cycle the body runs.

The third avenue is positive encoded and intentional affirmations encoded within the system and delivered through the monitors. Drawing on the research of Dr. Masaru Emoto, whose work demonstrated that word frequencies restructure water at the molecular level, the system works to reorganize the water within our cells. Since the human body is roughly 70% water, this supports neurological and emotional coherence alongside physical recovery. And because it operates through frequency rather than language, it works equally for people of any background/language and, notably, for animals, which removes any argument about placebo.

Restoration for Everyone

One of the things Barakett is most deliberate about is who The Light System™ is for. The answer is everyone. At conferences across the country, people climb into The Chair, the company’s most powerful unit, and fall asleep within minutes in the middle of a noisy convention floor. They wake up energized and go home to sleep better than they have in years. A woman he met at a show in South Miami had a visible lump on her throat when they first crossed paths months prior. When he saw her again months later, it was gone. She credits The Light System™ entirely. A dog with a tumor showed significant reduction after just days of sessions. ”There are hundreds of testimonials just like this on our website”, Barakett says.

The Light System™ makes no medical claims and is not intended to diagnose or treat any condition. What it is designed to do, in Barakett’s words, is put the body in a better position to heal itself. This is something that the body knows how to do, wants to do, and was designed to do. Whether someone is recovering from surgery, managing chronic stress, chasing better sleep, or simply looking to operate at a higher-level day to day, the technology meets them where they are.

“I don’t have to be in it every day,” Barakett says. “But the result from regular use is accelerated speech, heightened passion, increased joy for life. I really love the guy I am when I’m in the technology.”

The Light System™ lineup includes personal use products such as the PYRAMID, modeled after the Great Pyramid of Giza; the SPHERE; the CUBE; the CUBE mini, which is the most compact and affordable entry point to date; and a hybrid model designed for both personal and clinical use, the Chair, considered to be the most powerful unit available outside of the commercial units which are made available to the public through hundreds of very passionate and compassionate center owners located in dozens of countries around the world.

Barakett’s story is one of accumulation: decades of physical demands, a career built and lost, the loss of a child, and a health crisis that arrived at the worst possible moment. What he found on the other side of all of it was a technology that he believes gave him his body, his clarity, and his life back. He now serves as President of The Light System™ and shows up at every conference, every show, and every conversation with the kind of energy that makes him a walking testimony of recovery.

Looking Ahead

As interest in non-invasive, supportive technologies continues to grow, systems like this are likely to draw increasing attention, both from users and researchers alike. For those exploring new approaches to recovery or optimization, the idea is not necessarily to replace what already exists, but to expand the range of tools available. Whether viewed through the lens of personal experience or scientific curiosity, the underlying question remains the same: What becomes possible when the body is supported in the right environment?

Learn more and find a center near you at thelightsystems.com.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.