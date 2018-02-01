Geber86 / Getty

Gear

The 12 Best Pieces of Athleisure Gear You Need for 2018

Check out these performance-based clothes for everyday use that you'll want this year.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Geber86 / Getty
View Gallery (12)

Athleisure took over as a trend in 2017 and it's expanded to where people are even rocking joggers and hoodies to work. While we don't necessarily suggest that course of action, we've picked 12 items that will make your gym-going experience equal parts comfortable and fashionable.

From practical backpacks to insanely comfortable joggers, here are the athleisure items you'll want to grab for 2018.

The 12 Best Pieces of Athleisure Gear You Need for 2018
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 12
close
1 of 12
Courtesy Image
1. Reflective 4 Dash Tank by Fourlaps

This stylish tank acts as reflective protection when you’re pounding the pavement after dark.

$40, fourlaps.com

2 of 12
Courtesy Image
2. Fusex Rush T-shirt by Asics

This workout top is soft, reflective, and engineered to provide max movement when you’re active.

$60, asics.com

3 of 12
Courtesy Image
3. Long Sleeve Ribbed Henley by Tommy John

This supersoft Henley features contrast stitching for an added boost of style.

$68, tommyjohn.com

4 of 12
Courtesy Image
4. ABC Jogger by Lululemon

These comfy pants have hidden pockets and come equipped with a special anti- ball-crushing (ABC) design.

$118, lululemon.com

5 of 12
Courtesy Image
5. Active Training Shorts by Puma

They’re reversible and feature a looser fit, which you’ll notice during ass-to-grass squats.

$45, puma.com

6 of 12
Courtesy Image
6. Hexawarm Reflect Tights by Reebok

Stay warm—and visible—with these lightweight, sweat-wicking tights.

$60, reebok.com

7 of 12
Courtesy Image
7. Avalanche Puffer by Gapfit

The cuffs on this warm, versatile jacket have thumbholes to help block out chilly drafts.

$128-$158, gap.com

8 of 12
Courtesy Image
8. Military Sport Hoodie by 2(x)ist

The soft fabric and cold-blocking hood make this your new go-to hoodie, in and out of the gym.

$78, 2xist.com

9 of 12
Courtesy Image
9. Travel Duffel by Repelica

Easily fit your gym clothes and Dopp kit on the inside of this sleek duffel and stash your laptop on the outside.

$275, repelica.com

10 of 12
Courtesy Image
10. Lenox Backpack by State

The separate shoe compartment is clutch for keeping your rank gym kicks sequestered.

$140, statebags.com

11 of 12
Courtesy Image
11. 791 Leather Sneakers by J.Crew + New Balance

Two great brands teamed up to bring you a pair of classic sneakers that you’ll love wearing outside the gym. 

$75, jcrew.com

12 of 12
Courtesy Image
12. Pureboost DPR by Adidas

With this shoe’s knit upper and wide forefoot for maximum foot splay, you’ll run (or strut) with a confident, natural feel.

$150, Adidas.com

Topics:
Comments