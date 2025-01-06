28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
AI Wellness, a global leader in wellness innovation, proudly announces the Ask My Avatar Challenge, a groundbreaking interactive experience taking place during CES,
January 6–11. Attendees are invited to engage with cutting-edge AI-powered digital avatars representing some of the most influential visionaries in health, fitness, and wellness.
Interactive Wellness at Its Best.
The Ask My Avatar Challenge offers attendees the chance to ask questions directly to AI-powered avatars of leading experts in health, wellness, and technology, gaining real-time insights into their fields of expertise. Participants can also spin the wheel after engaging with the avatars to win big prizes related to health and wellness, further enhancing the interactive experience.
For those who engage with all the avatars across the challenge, grand prizes include:
Participants will also have the chance to win innovative products, including:
And more!
Meet the Avatars
Attendees can interact with the avatars of renowned thought leaders, including:
Additionally, attendees can engage with avatars from the Top 111 Innovations, each representing cutting-edge solutions and insights into the future of health, wellness, and technology.
The Ask My Avatar Challenge will take place at three distinct locations:
Content creators, film crew, social media team, and TV host will be on-site to engage attendees, guide them to the stations, and highlight the interactive elements of the challenge.
What You Can Do With Your Avatar
Creating a digital avatar unlocks endless possibilities:
Quote from Founder, Abby Aboitiz
“The Ask My Avatar Challenge exemplifies how assisted intelligence and wellness can work together to create meaningful, engaging experiences. By bringing the wisdom of thought leaders and innovators to life through digital avatars, we’re bridging the gap between innovation and education in a way that’s accessible, exciting, and transformative.”
Quote from Dan Solomon, President of Mr. Olympia
“Technology and wellness are converging in incredible ways, and the Ask My Avatar Challenge is a perfect example. The top brands in the world are taking their game to an entirely new level by deploying these powerful technologies. AI Wellness understands that true growth requires meaningful engagement, efficiency, and tools that are intuitive. The future will be dominated by companies and leaders who embrace this.”
About Assisted Intelligence Wellness (AI Wellness)
Assisted Intelligence Wellness is at the forefront of merging AI with health and wellness. From the Ask My Avatar Challenge to innovative partnerships, AI Wellness redefines how we engage with wellness through immersive digital experiences and cutting-edge technology.
For additional details or media inquiries:
Contact: info@aiwellness.ai
Website: aiwellness.ai