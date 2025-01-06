AI Wellness, a global leader in wellness innovation, proudly announces the Ask My Avatar Challenge, a groundbreaking interactive experience taking place during CES,

January 6–11. Attendees are invited to engage with cutting-edge AI-powered digital avatars representing some of the most influential visionaries in health, fitness, and wellness.

Interactive Wellness at Its Best.

The Ask My Avatar Challenge offers attendees the chance to ask questions directly to AI-powered avatars of leading experts in health, wellness, and technology, gaining real-time insights into their fields of expertise. Participants can also spin the wheel after engaging with the avatars to win big prizes related to health and wellness, further enhancing the interactive experience.

For those who engage with all the avatars across the challenge, grand prizes include:

AI Wellness Powersuit : Revolutionary EMS technology for physical recovery and performance.

AI Wellness Smart Ring : Advanced wearable technology that tracks biometrics and optimizes health in real time bundled with our Powersuit until February 15, 2025.

XO Sprayer with 1 Vial of Exosomes from JuveXO: A breakthrough in regenerative skincare and healing.

30-Day Cellular Reset from Dr. Daniel Pompa: A complete wellness program designed to optimize cellular health and detoxification.

Botox Treatment from Dr. Gideon Kwok: A premium aesthetic experience tailored to rejuvenate and refresh your look.

Mr. Olympia Jacket: A coveted collectible celebrating excellence in the world of fitness.

Potency No. 710 Wellness Products: A range of high-quality plant-based skincare and wellness solutions.

Participants will also have the chance to win innovative products, including:

epsolution™️ : A premium blend of Magnesium Sulfate Epsom Salt and Siberian Fir essential oil, created by Nick and Nikki Giacara. Learn More

Mr. Lulu Skincare : Targeting pigmentation concerns like dark spots, acne scars, sun damage, melasma, and dull skin. Learn More

Global Healing : Cutting-edge wellness products founded by Dr. Edward Group. Learn More

Silverceuticals : Advanced silver-based health solutions by Dr. Keith Moeller. Learn More

Rejuran Scar Gel : A revolutionary approach to skincare and healing.

Mindbody Matrix Water : A wellness breakthrough by Dr. TK Hyun. Learn More

Pneuma Nitric Oxide : Solutions for nitric oxide health by Dr. Nathan Bryan. Learn More

Visual Healing Experience : A collaboration between Louie Schwartzberg’s Moving Art, Assisted Intelligence Wellness, and Earable Neuroscience .

And more!

Meet the Avatars

Attendees can interact with the avatars of renowned thought leaders, including:

Dr. Daniel Pompa – A Leader in Real Natural Detox Health Solutions.

Bernard Hiller – Top Hollywood Acting Coach, providing guidance on social, emotional, and intellectual wellness.

Dr. Gideon Kwok – The Lifestyle Architect, specializing in aesthetic wellness and holistic health.

Dr. Nathan Bryan – The Father of Nitric Oxide, exploring the science of nitric oxide and its health benefits.

Louie Schwartzberg – Visual Healing Innovator, combining art and neuroscience for wellness.

Dr. Jessie Cheung – The Vitality Visionary, focusing on sexual wellness and hormonal health.

Louis Chabert (Mr. Lulu): Expert in skincare, targeting pigmentation concerns and advancing professional skincare products.

Dan Solomon – President of Mr. Olympia, representing the pinnacle of fitness excellence.

Additionally, attendees can engage with avatars from the Top 111 Innovations, each representing cutting-edge solutions and insights into the future of health, wellness, and technology.

The Ask My Avatar Challenge will take place at three distinct locations:

IFEZ Innovation Station : Discover global health innovations and interact with top industry avatars.

Venetian VIP Suite : A luxurious setting for engaging with expert avatars and wellness solutions.

Desert Moon Wellness : A tranquil space for holistic wellness experiences, open through January 11th, featuring wellness activations that demonstrate how avatars integrate into clinic-like settings.

Content creators, film crew, social media team, and TV host will be on-site to engage attendees, guide them to the stations, and highlight the interactive elements of the challenge.

What You Can Do With Your Avatar

Creating a digital avatar unlocks endless possibilities:

Real-Time Engagement: Allow clients or customers to interact with your avatar anytime.

24/7 Support: Integrate your avatar into platforms for scheduling, customer support, and more.

Unlimited Content: Create high-quality, on-demand materials for education and marketing.

Global Visibility: Use AI Wellness Screens, interactive platforms, and more to amplify your reach.

Quote from Founder, Abby Aboitiz

“The Ask My Avatar Challenge exemplifies how assisted intelligence and wellness can work together to create meaningful, engaging experiences. By bringing the wisdom of thought leaders and innovators to life through digital avatars, we’re bridging the gap between innovation and education in a way that’s accessible, exciting, and transformative.”

Quote from Dan Solomon, President of Mr. Olympia

“Technology and wellness are converging in incredible ways, and the Ask My Avatar Challenge is a perfect example. The top brands in the world are taking their game to an entirely new level by deploying these powerful technologies. AI Wellness understands that true growth requires meaningful engagement, efficiency, and tools that are intuitive. The future will be dominated by companies and leaders who embrace this.”

About Assisted Intelligence Wellness (AI Wellness)

Assisted Intelligence Wellness is at the forefront of merging AI with health and wellness. From the Ask My Avatar Challenge to innovative partnerships, AI Wellness redefines how we engage with wellness through immersive digital experiences and cutting-edge technology.

For additional details or media inquiries:

Contact: info@aiwellness.ai

Website: aiwellness.ai