Brock Lesnar visits Pro MMA Radio on Monday night!

November 1, 2008

This Monday, November 3 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, UFC heavyweight title contender Brock Lesnar returns to Pro MMA Radio. Lesnar will be fighting MMA legend and current heavyweight champ, Randy “The Natural” Couture at UFC 91 on November 15th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated five-round title fight is being billed as the biggest fight in UFC history and pits the most decorated fighter in UFC history in Couture against it’s brightest new star in Lesnar.

The 45-year-old Couture enters the Octagon as a three-time UFC Heavyweight World Champion. He brings a 15-8 record to the UFC and is a member of the UFC Hall of Fame. This fight will mark his return to the UFC after a 15-month absence. In his last fight, Couture defeated Gabriel by technical knockout in round three at UFC 74 in August of 2007.

The 31-year old Lesnar is a former National Collegiate Wrestling Champion at the University of Minnesota and a former WWE Superstar. Although he has only two UFC bouts to his credit, Lesnar has showed flashes of his enormous potential against both Frank Mir and Heath Herring. Lesnar is coming off a dominant performance against Heath Herring at UFC 87 in August. When Lesnar steps in the cage on November 15th, he will weigh 275-280 pounds to The Natural’s 230 pounds.

Will the 45 year old Couture be able to use his experience and superior game planning to defeat the younger, stronger, faster wrestler and retain the title? For Brock’s thoughts on the fight, his record-setting appearance on ESPN’s E60 and his training to dethrone the champ, make sure to tune in on Monday night.

For an up-close look inside Couture and Lesnar’s training camps check out the December issue of FLEX magazine, on sale November 10, and make sure to check Flexonline in the coming weeks for behind-the-scenes video from those two photo shoots.