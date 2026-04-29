Strength sports fans in Myrtle Beach, SC, on Apr. 23-26 got treated to one of the closest World’s Strongest Man competitions in recent memory. They also got to see a new champion crowned for the fourth consecutive year. 2023 winner Mitchell Hooper overcame 2025 winner Rayno Nel in a tight contest to win his second career WSM championship.

Hooper’s second win in this contest comes after winning his fourth consecutive Arnold Strongman Classic title in March and the 2025 Rogue Invitational before that. This is considered his 10th major title in his short career, and if there was any argument about who the best in the sport is, “The Moose” feels that debate is over.

“I’m the best in the world. I have been for four years now, going on five. And the reason for that is I turn up to a show ready to win.”

How Hooper Won With a Torn Meniscus: Injury, Strategy & Mental Toughness

Hooper’s prep for this competition was heavily affected during his prep for the Arnold. He confirmed that he tore his meniscus during his preparation for that contest, then aggravated it during the Austrian Oak Press event at the contest. Even though he still won, his prep for World’s was still compromised.

“I couldn’t run; I couldn’t walk properly. I was very, very concerned about my knee. Then my back started to act up because of compensation.”

Hooper called an audible and told his coach that he would focus on getting “gym strong” because he knew how to do the events and didn’t want to compromise his training any further.

“It was probably smarter that way. I was probably fresher coming in; I probably lasted longer,” Hooper said. As expected, he had no trouble going through his qualifying heat and advancing to the finals. He and defending champion Nel were the top two finalists going into the weekend. Surprisingly, three-time winner Tom Stoltman struggled early in the competition and did not make it through. That essentially made the weekend a two-man race.

Hooper stated, “I looked at the roster and I thought I really have the chance to run away with this.”

That was easier said than done, it turned out. The first day of the finals included three events; the Flip and Carry, Deadlift for Reps, and Titan’s Toss. The first two events were about movement and static power, both of which could take further tolls on Hooper’s knees. The Titan’s Toss featured various weights having to be tossed over a bar that got higher as the event went on. Known as a master technician, Hooper felt these events were strengths for him. However, Nel won all three with Hooper taking or tying for second in all three.

Hooper went into the final day of competition in second, but he had invested too much to give up at this point. That investment went beyond the training and nutrition alone.

“I brought out my physio, and I got more physio treatment in the last three days than I’ve gotten in the last three years.”

Hooper even took lidocaine injections into both knees earlier in the morning. That is nothing new to him or others in this sport that is not known for its longevity with a few rare exceptions.

“I feel like five years in this sport has aged me probably 30, in terms of how I feel when I wake up in the morning.”

And it’s not like Hooper is lazy about preparation; quite the opposite. He pays attention to every single detail from the food he eats to how he trains and even what he uses during the competition, such as his AIRWAAV mouthpiece that he feels helps him when he is on the competition floor.

“AIRWAAV is one of the few things I won’t train or compete without. It helps me breathe better, brace harder, and stay locked in when it matters most,” Hooper shared. “Winning World’s Strongest Man takes every advantage you can find, and this is one of mine.”

The support of his family that was watching from the sidelines was stronger than the pain he was having to block out on this final day of competition. It began with the Max Log Lift, the same type of event that aggravated his injury at the Arnold. Hooper tied for second with a lift of 209 kilograms (460 pounds). Trey Mitchell of the USA actually won the event by lifting four kilos more. Nel took fourth in that event. That was the door that Hooper needed opened going into the final event, the Atlas Stones.

The Atlas Stones is a strongman tradition. The men must lift gradually heavier stones up to their podiums in the fastest time possible, up to 60 seconds. These massive round stones weighed in a range of 140 to 210 kilograms (308 to 462 pounds).

Mitchell won this event as well, but he was so far behind Hooper and Nel that the best he could do overall was third place, which he clinched. Now, Nel and Hooper are going head-to-head for the title. Both men could only complete four of the five stones, but Hooper did it in seven less seconds. As soon as he confirmed his finish, his arms went up in victory, and his family joined him on the competition floor to celebrate. He was likely still feeling pain in the aftermath, but what he felt in the moment was much stronger.

“Having my little ones watching and my family here, it’s not hard to block (the pain) out. You gotta do it.”

What’s Next for Hooper After His Second WSM Title?

Despite what many casual fans may think, the sport of strongman is much more than one contest. There are multiple organizations and many competitions throughout the world, and the elite of the sport compete often so they can continue their careers and make a living.

Hooper already has sights set on future competitions but is aware that some of those plans may need to be put on pause because of the further damage he did to his knee.

“I definitely have to get this knee scanned because if I was a betting man, I’m pretty sure I need surgery.”

The injuries and recovery are the nature of the beast that is strongman, and Hooper has already invested a lot both physically and mentally into this journey. Whether he will be able to compete in events such as the Strongman Classic at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London or the Rogue Invitational later this year remains to be seen, but the only Canadian to win World’s Strongest Man now has two of those trophies in his possession. He is focusing on that for now because he knows that when he does return to competition, his biggest rivals in the sport will be waiting.

“It’s hard not to see me, him, and Tom having a bunch of battles for a long time to come.”

Follow Hooper on Instagram @mitchellhooper and subscribe to his YouTube channel to see more from his experience in Myrtle Beach.