That means 10 lucky competitors will be joining our six monthly winners in the 16-woman finals in Las Vegas.

In winning Month Three, Ta and Muntean earn:

– $250

– A $250 gift voucher from Amazon.com

– Swimwear from Ed Hardy

– A profile in FLEX magazine

– A photo shoot in Las Vegas for a special edition of FLEX Bodyshop featuring the FLEX Bikini Model Search Online winners!

Tianna Ta and Natalia Muntean are the latest FLEX Bikini Model Search Online Winners

August 17, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

NATALIA MUNTEAN

AGE: 28

HEIGHT: 5’5

WEIGHT: 115

LIVES: Sarasota, FL

BORN: Ukraine

BUSINESS TIME

I came to the United States eight years ago to study, but I opened a business and started working here. I had an interior design business but then designed my show line. It was called Natalia Lucci, the line was made in Italy.

vSHOE SURPLUS

It’s over 100 (pair). Maybe over 200. I have a list of them with pictures of the boxes. I have so many, some aren’t even out of the box yet!

MODEL BEHAVIOR

I’ve been modeling since I was 17, so that’s 12 years. I’ve done everything except high fashion because of my height.

FITNESS FANATIC

Fitness was always my passion. I liked writing about it and helping people, so I even got certified in training and nutrition. I’m training around five times a week, sometimes double cardio a day. Basically an hour of cardio and weights, hour and 45 minutes to two hours a day.

O STANDOUT

I hear a lot about Jay Cutler, but I don’t know … I have to say me! My main focus is winning! I’m a very dedicated competitor, that’s what I eat and breathe. I see myself with the trophy and just say ‘Hooray’! May the best win!

Tianna Ta and Natalia Muntean are the latest FLEX Bikini Model Search Online Winners

August 17, 2009

FLEXONLINE.COM

TIANNA TA

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 5’6″

WEIGHT: 120 pounds

LIVES: Worcester, MA

NEVER SAY DIE

“I entered [the FLEX Bikini Model Search Online] last year but I didn’t make it too far. I entered month two this year and made the top ten, but didn’t win. So to win the final month is just the best. It just goes to prove that you should never give up.”

JUMP IN

“This is my first year competing and here I am in the FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships at the Olympia! If you’re gonna do something, you should dive in, right? I’m a big believer in the sink or swim philosophy. I just hope I don’t drown!”

HEAD OVER HEELS

“I’m a total klutz, always tripping and falling just walking around my house, so it’s pretty nerve-wracking thinking about doing model turns and posing onstage in front of thousands of people – especially in heels and a bikini. I’m practicing everyday!”

MAN UP

“I like training with men because it makes me work harder. Guys always push you to do more weight and I end up doing it because I don’t want them to think that I’m wussing-out. We have to show that girls can be tough, too.”

BUGGING

“I’ve only been training for two years but I love the fitness lifestyle. I’m training 5-6 times a week and eating disgustingly clean. I like going to shows and being around other people that are just as into it as me.”

