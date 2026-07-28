The 2026 CrossFit Games concluded on July 26 in San Jose, California, and for the 20th year, commitment and determination would result in the crowning of the “Fittest on Earth.” In the end, James Sprague of the United States and Aimee Cringle of the Isle of Man reigned supreme.

James Sprague wins second ‘Fittest Man on Earth’ title

24-year-old James Sprague says he was overweight and depressed before finding a purpose in CrossFit and but has now completed ten inspirational seasons. During the final, the man from Snoqualmie, Washington amassed 1318 points, securing his three-day lead on the Machine 7200m event, comprised of a 3,600-meter row and 3,600 meters on the SkiErg.

Sprague beat runner-up, Dallin Pepper by 27 points and also became the first man to win the title of “Fittest Man on Earth” in two non-consecutive years, after first holding the trophy in 2024.

Aimee Cringle makes dominant run toward ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’

With eight-time “Fittest Woman on Earth,” Tia-Clair Toomer-Orr now retired, 2026 would prove to be Aimee Cringle’s year to shine. Representing Great Britain, Cringle, who is a student nurse, made a dominant run to the championship, even securing the title on points ahead of the final day. In the end, Cringle gained 1394 points and was 136 points ahead of nearest rival, Emma Lawson with 1258.

Commenting on becoming the 2026 “Fittest Woman on Earth,” Cringle said, “Competition after competition, I’m believing in myself more every time, and I’m learning that my mind is able to push my body to limits.”

Both winners took home $306,250 for first place.

The “Fittest Team on Earth” was also crowned in San Jose, as CrossFit Whip earned 1055 points, beating runners-up CrossFit Mayhem’s 1030 points. This was also a notable result, because CrossFit Mayhem has won the title more than anyone else, and this was Whip’s first Fittest title. The team will now share $75,000 in prize money for their efforts.

For more information on the CrossFit Games, click here.

To follow James Sprague on Instagram, click here.

To follow Aimee Cringle on Instagram, click here.