Craig Robinson knows how quick a casual conversation can turn into something much more memorable.

For nine seasons on The Office, Robinson’s Darryl Philbin was mainly one of the calmest personalities within the Dunder Mifflin paper company. Now, the actor and comedian is drawing on that workplace persona through a partnership with Svedka for the launch of Svedka Water and its limited-edition Svedka Water Cooler—a more adult interpretation of the familiar office gathering spot.

The five-foot cooler functions as a traditional water dispenser but also includes a concealed tap designed to dispense chilled Svedka Water after the workday.

For Robinson, the collaboration feels familiar.

“It’s super cool,” Robinson told Muscle and Fitness. “Being a part of The Office, this kind of adds onto that legacy. It’s centered around the workplace. It’s water-cooler talk, and it’s familiar. So, it just kind of goes with my brand.”

Robinson’s current happy hour philosophy looks a lot different these days. The Chicago native has lost around 50 pounds and has made significant changes to his routine. He’s much more selective about what he eats, how often he drinks, and the habits he allows into his life.

“With alcohol, it’s at a bare minimum,” he says. “It used to be way out of control, but now with intermittent fasting and me bringing it down, it’s not even a thing anymore.”

His transformation didn’t start with a cumbersome workout program, celebrity trainer, or a complete lifestyle overhaul. It began with a routine visit to the doctor, and an uncomfortable number upon stepping onto a scale.

What Inspired Craig Robinson to Start Losing Weight?

Robinson’s transformation isn’t a unique one. As a matter of fact, many have started the same way.

He believed he knew exactly how much he weighed. He understood that he had gained some weight, but he had a number in mind that he assumed represented his heaviest point. When he stepped on the scale at the doctor’s office, the actual figure was approximately 30 pounds higher than he had expected.

The miscalculation served as a wake-up call.

“I was mad overweight,” Robinson says. “I thought I was at this peak weight. I knew where I was and I was over that.”

The realization was something that Robinson couldn’t ignore. He began considering options and even received a prescription for Ozempic. He was willing to spend the $1,000 to begin taking the medication, but while staying in line to complete the purchase, he reconsidered.

He doesn’t criticize anyone who uses weight-loss medication. He simply decided that he wanted to see he could accomplish through making some small changes to his own habits first. He walked away and began creating a modest plan.

How Did Craig Robinson Lose 50 Pounds?

Instead of attempting days of hour-long workouts or overhauling his diet, he committed himself to walking on a treadmill in such short increments that they couldn’t be avoided.

“I just started doing three minutes a day on the treadmill,” Robinson says. “Then the next month it was six minutes, and the next month, nine.”

Within several weeks, he began to notice results. More importantly, the daily movements started to eel like a normal part of his schedule rather than an obligation he had to remind himself of.

Once Robinson had established his daily movement routine, he began experimenting with intermittent fasting. The eating structure proved effective for him he estimates that he lost 19 pounds during one particularly successful month.

“One of the hardest and easiest things to do is to not eat,” Robinson says. “It’s hard because you’re not eating, and it’s easy because you don’t have to do anything.”

Intermittent fasting also gave him a framework to begin organizing his other health habits.By having his last meal of the day several hours before his bedtime, he slept better, which in turn gave him more energy when he woke up to complete his responsibilities or exercise schedule.

These small, individual actions begin supporting and working together.

“You fast, you work out, you eat right, you get your rest, get your water—wash, rinse, repeat,” Robinson says.

The Daily Mindset That Fueled His Transformation

Transformations aren’t always linear. Robinson was honest that while he was able to make significant progress, he did allow some old habits to return near the end of last year. Having a soda became easier to justify because of the overall habits around that. The same when it came to the occasional slice of pizza or gumbo.

“If I’m 100 percent honest, I have fallen off,” Robinson says. “I started allowing things back in my life.”

Rather then wallowing in these inclusions as fails, Robinson views this as another step in his overall process. He recognized what was happening, reassessed his choices, and has returned to the routine that helped him make progress in the first place.

The knowledge comes in knowing that you don’t and maybe shouldn’t eliminate every enjoyable food permanently. Instead, create a necessary distance between those indulgences. Coca-Cola can be reserved for a particular occasion. Pizza might be good as a once in a month treat.

The most important lesson is learning the difference between enjoying something intentionally and not allowing it to take control of a routine that has you on a good path.

“I haven’t completely ruled things out,” Robinson says. “It’s more like, OK, maybe I’ll have some pizza in October. Maybe I’ll have some cake in November.”

How Craig Robinson’s Transformation Impacted His Life and Work

Robison’s improving health impacted more than just the number on the scale. Between acting, music, stand-up, comedy, and joining the voice cast of Toy Story 5, his schedule demands energy and confidence. He recently began performing multiple times per night at clubs around Los Angeles, using the stage to test new material, experiment with music, and build sing-along moments with his piano playing.

“I get to be silly,” Robinson says. “I get to create these jokes, but I’m also expanding my brain because I’m learning these songs that are exciting people that I never really learned before.”

Before a recent performance, Robinson caught himself in the mirror on the way out and noticed a slimmer face starting back at him. It was subtle, but it provided an emotional lift that was immediate and critical as confidence is a huge part of performing.

“I was like, ‘Oh, there he is,’” Robinson recalled. “It just lifted me, man. It made everything—the notes felt brighter. I was singing and playing, and I just felt more playful.”

Robinson still aims to improve his physique and eventually place more of an emphases on strength training. He considerers himself a work in progress rather than someone you can do a side-by-side before-and-after transformation. His honesty is perhaps his greatest asset.

He didn’t wait to formulate some perfect workout plan. He started with an amount of effort so manacle that it would be difficult to ignore. Once he had established it as a habit, he added more. When he slipped, he owned it and started the process over again.

There is so many diets, influencers and information available now that can cloud the simplicity of just starting. Robinson recommends making the first action almost impossibly small.

“I would say three minutes a day–o something,” he says. “Or start with one pushup and do it for a month. Then next month, two pushups a day. The next month, six minutes on a treadmill a day.”

The goal is not prove how much discomfort your body can tolerate on the first day or week. It is to create a system you can repeat long enough to become a part of who you are.

“Start with something so low, something you can definitely do, something you can definitely control,” Robinson says. “Then just let that build every month. Give yourself patience. Allow yourself to become consistent.”

Follow Craig on Instagram @mrcraigrobinson