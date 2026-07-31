Dutch bodybuilder, Wesley Vissers is hoping to follow up his Arnold Classic victory by winning the Classic Physique title at the 2026 Olympia and has recently shared a straight-forward workout for building his upper body.

The plan, which is designed to add mass to his chest, triceps, and shoulders, “isn’t that difficult” to master, shared The Dutch Oak in a recent Instagram post. That’s because for every workout, this competitor makes sure that the exercises “match up with actually building muscle.” Still, if trying this session out for yourself, be prepared to get your sweat on as you dig for a deep stretch, go heavy, and find a full contraction.

Wesley Vissers’ Complete Chest and Triceps Workout

Seated Chest Press

20-Degree Incline Smith Machine Bench Press

Pec Dec Fly

Cable Side Lateral Raise

Side Triceps Pushdowns

Overhead Triceps Extension

Sets, Reps, and Training Tips From Wesley Vissers

Starting out with the seated chest press, Vissers veers to heavy weights for packing on some mass, but he also makes sure to feel the stretch by making full contractions, “to ensure an incredible pump,” he explains.

With the blood now flowing, the Dutch Oak gets down for a slight incline, around 20° to be precise, for the Smith machine bench press. The incline serves to target the upper chest, shoulders, and triceps to a greater degree than the flat bench, and may also negate the urge to arch the back, potentially allowing for a greater stretch in the shoulders and upper chest due to the position of the torso.

For his third and final chest specific exercise, the Classic Physique competitor moves on to the pec-deck fly, a machine that isolates the pecs via horizontal adduction. Vissers makes sure to hammer his point home about getting a full contraction and stretch, as he sets about building muscle by exhausting the chest muscle fibers.

“I always like to train the side delts after doing some chest, because they’re warmed up anyway, and you cannot ever have big enough side delts,” says the big man of his affinity for the cable lateral raise, utilizing the cuff attachment to complete his reps. Then, sticking with cables, Vissers uses the cuff attachment once again to execute side triceps pushdowns. “One of my favorite motions,” he shares, while taxing the lateral head. The medial head of the triceps is also recruited to stabilize the process.

Finally, Vissers throws in some overhead triceps extensions to hit the long head of the triceps for a full sweep. By raising the arm overhead, the bodybuilder puts the long head into a deep stretch, just as Vissers envisioned.

To try this session for yourself, go heavy and dig deep like The Dutch Oak, completing three sets for the warming up chest press, and then two sets to go all-in with each proceeding exercise. Aim for 8 to 12 reps per set and get ready for those chest, triceps, and shoulder gains.

To follow Wesley Vissers on Instagram, click here.