Athletes and fans from around the world gather to celebrate fitness and sport at the Olympia World Fitness Expo. One of the events that exemplify this is the Mas Wrestling Olympia World Championships, held annually and promoted by Mas Wrestling USA, and the 2026 edition is set for Sept. 25-26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

What is MAS Wrestling

Mas wrestling’s origins trace back to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), and it serves as a true test of strength between athletes. Two competitors sit across from each other with legs straight and feet braced against a center board. They both hold onto a stick (the mas) with the goal of either pulling the stick out of the opponent’s hands or pulling the stick and opponent across the center board. The athletes can move their feet as their bodies respond to the force of their opponent. The best two out of three determine the winner.

Promoter and strength legend Odd Haugen is one of the reasons why Mas wrestling has been growing in the western world and told M&F in 2024 that he believes the simplicity and challenge of the sport are reasons why.

“It is a very simple sport. If you are strong and agile, you can learn it quickly.”

2026 Olympia Preview

The 2026 Olympia World Championships will feature a variety of men’s and women’s weight classes with numerous athletes facing off in a round robin tournament throughout both Friday and Saturday. The full rosters of AAU registered athletes have not been published at the time of this writing, but the categories are below.

Men’s Divisions

Lightweight (Under 80 KG)

Middleweight (Under 95 KG)

Light-Heavyweight (Under 110 KG)

Open (Over 110 KG)

Masters Over 40 (Under 100 KG)

Masters Over 40 (Over 100 KG)

Women’s Divisions

Lightweight (Under 70 KG)

Open (Over 70 KG)

There are also “Absolute” tournaments where competitors in different weight divisions could face each other. Winners of these tournaments will receive an Absolute world championship belt.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be a Mas Wrestling clinic for people that want to learn how to compete and try their hand with a new sport. Opportunities like this are how the sport grows, which is why being a part of the Olympia World Fitness Expo serves fans, athletes, and sports alike long after the weekend is over.

You can learn more about the 2026 Mas Wrestling Olympia World Championship at maswrestlingusa.com. Ticket for the 2026 Olympia World Fitness Expo are available for purchase at mrolympia.com.